Mary Louise Chapman Mary Chapman, 66, of Livingston, Montana, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home. A private funeral service will be held for her family, with limited attendance due to the pandemic. She will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston, Montana. Mary was born on October 22, 1954, in Scobey, Montana. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, her brother, James, and her son, Ian. She is survived by her father, Cliff, her siblings, Mark, Ingrid, Paul and Krista, her husband, Don, her children, John, David and James, and her grandchildren Carly, Lacey, Lizzylee, Keelee and Savanah. Mary was a devout Christian and wonderful mother. She often recognized both as a calling in her life. She was unfailingly humble, kind and generous. Mary was a woman who preferred a simple and honest way of life. In honor of that, may it be remembered that, most of all, Mary was a good person. She was good to the people she met without condition or expectation of reward. In that way, she brought out the best in those around her. She taught by example, and led by her kindness. Blessed be her memory, as she was a blessing to those who knew her. Those who wish to donate in her memory may offer a donation to a charity in which they believe, in whatever amount does not create a hardship, or to a family they know of in need. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To share condolences with the family, visit www.franzen-davis.com.
