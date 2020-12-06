Nancy (Kirsch) Chandler, born in Decatur, Indiana, March 4, 1936, died from Alzheimers's and Covid on November 19, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana. Nan was the youngest of 3 children (sister Carol McCrory and brother Don Kirsch both deceased) born to Helen and Leo Kirsch. Nan was an adventurous soul and left Indiana at age 21 after finishing her nursing degree at Ball State in Muncie. The story we heard was that she was engaged to marry Chuck whose family had a furniture store in Decatur, and they even put the announcement in the local paper. Unfortunately for Chuck, Nan had grown up sure she was meant to go west and ski and she wanted to do it before getting hitched. Her brother Don was in Bend, Oregon so off she went, took some ski lessons from a ranch kid from eastern Oregon named Dan Chandler, and well, sorry Charlie. She moved to Corvallis Oregon to marry Dan where Nola and Doug were both born before the family moved to Bozeman in 1960. Nyla was born in 1961, and Nedra in 1965. Nan and Dan divorced in 1966 yet co-existed within a mile or so of one another for the duration of both their lives in Bozeman. Nancy went to graduate school, raised kids, and worked full time loving her work as Gallatin County public health nurse, the director of the MSU nurses services center, and ending her career as a tenured nursing professor through her retirement in 2002. Even after moving to Spring Creek for memory care we suspect she thought she worked there as she continued to care for those around her. She cherished her students at the MSU School of Nursing and so many loved her back. She was kind, liked to laugh, was unassuming, and always seeking more and more learning. She completed nursing graduate programs in Rochester NY and Indianapolis and became a family nurse practitioner. After retiring from MSU she began a quest that included massage school in San Diego, coming home with gadgets like a chi machine and a horse massager that she delighted in showing her grandchildren. She also pursued years of Dharma study in Bozeman and a few silent retreats. As part of this study she often sent her kids CDs of Eckhart Tolle with names like, "Get Friendly with What Is" and " Even the Sun will Die." She did get friendly with what is and like the sun and every living thing she eventually died. She was an unusual mom, a 'fellow traveler' to her kids yet consistent and true, and we have to believe Mom chose to die after losing her "job" of caring for others due to the isolation of Alzheimers and Covid. Nancy is survived by her children: Nola Chandler (Dave Landstrom) Kalispell; Doug Chandler (Sonja) Bozeman; Nyla Chandler (Steve Bracken) Bozeman; and Nedra Chandler, Salt Lake City. Six adult grandkids Alex, Claire, Elaine and Skyler Chandler, and Oscar and Willa Fossum. She is also survived by treasured nieces, nephews, friends and sisters-in-law Dorothy Kirsch, Patsy Chandler and Joan Fowler. She also loved her three generations of sheltie dogs, Turner, then Duchess and Keira who were her faithful walking companions on the many trails from "Main Street to the Mountains." Donations in her name can be made to the Gallatin Valley Land Trust in Bozeman. She played piano and passed that love of piano on to her daughter Nyla. While she enjoyed her time to herself, she was also quite social and so genuinely gracious and inclusive: everyone was welcome at Nan's big long kitchen table with benches built by local craftsman Bill Clinton. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Nan's life on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm Mountain Time. The Zoom link and opportunity to share your favorite memory of Nancy are available at dahlcares.com. Nancy Chandler you were a bright light in this world. We love you and delight in the vision of you flying free from your worn out body and brain. We carry on with your influence and love. Chandler Nancy Kirsch Chandler
