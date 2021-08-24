Chaet, Michael Stuart Aug 24, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mike was born in Boston, MA, to Barbara and George Chaet, on his mother’s 21st birthday, no less. How’s that for a birthday present? He lived his early life in Hull, MA, graduating high school in 1964. He was active in all sports, truly a natural born athlete. Went on to attend Northeastern University for his Master’s Degree in Exercise Physiology. He moved to LA in 1970 and attended USC for his Doctorate in Professional Sports Management. During that time, he worked at the Los Angeles Athletic Club with one of his greatest mentors, Mr. Duke Llewelyn, where they were instrumental in starting the John Wooden Award. In 1979, he met the love of his life, Mary Dehler, at the Broadwater Athletic Club & Hot Springs at a racquetball tournament that he was running and she participated it. They would be married two years later at that same health club poolside. His best man at the wedding, Alan Glick, would prove to be his best friend in life. Literally a month after the wedding, “Mike Chaet Consulting” would become “CMS, or Club Marketing & Management Services”. Affectionately known as the ClubDoc worldwide, his systems would be translated and taught in over 40 countries. This man was born to teach. Don’t believe me? Unscramble the letters of his last name. Their marriage would result in the birth of four children. Ben, Molly, Kody and Cara. Each made him proud to be a father and brought out yet the next level of teacher in him. He was proud of their accomplishments, whether they were in sports, educational, business or personal. Mike was an avid life long Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots fan. It was in his blood. While his consulting with health clubs was his means of making a living, his coaching advice for the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots was given free of charge. Being vegan was very important to him and he followed a plant based lifestyle because of his love of all animals. He was predeceased by both parents and his only sister, Dawna Chaet. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary, four children, Ben(Julie), Molly(Matt), Kody and Cara. Also three grandchildren, Michael, Mary and Giorgio. And we must not forget the family dogs, Ozzy, Honey and Sedona. A memorial service to honor his life will be held in Helena, Montana on Sept. 19, 2021, 2-5 PM, at Carroll College, where he was once a professor. Chaet Michael Stuart Chaet Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Stuart Mary Dehler Sport University Ozzy Boston Red Sox Ben Kody Dawna Chaet Recommended for you