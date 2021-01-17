John Henry Certalic, age 69, after a long battle with cancer, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:05 pm in the loving arms of his wife Sharon, son Tom, and niece Elisha (Stoddard) at the Riverstone Hospice Home in Billings, MT. A long-standing member of the community of Belgrade, MT, John was born in S. Plainsfield, NJ on May 4,1951, one of eight siblings to Joe Sr. & Dorothy (Tobey) Certalic. John moved to the Gallatin Valley when he was 18 years old, soon after he married Sharon (Haagensen) and adopted son Tom in 1972 in Bozeman, MT. They originally lived in Three Forks, MT as John worked at the Kyd Cattle Ranch, followed by a new career in construction with Fisher Box Co. in Belgrade, MT and eventually became a machine operator for Dave Johnson Const. in Bozeman, MT. He then went to work for Long Machinery (now Knife River Const.) and went on to work for Tom & Chip Roe Const. in Big Timber, MT. John made his last career stop at Sime Const. in Bozeman, MT for almost 25 years! John was an accomplished outdoorsman throughout his life and thrived in Montana's back country hunting and fishing with family, co-workers, and friends. His legacy of kindness and care for others will endure his passing. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Certalic Sr. & Dorothy (Tobey) Certalic as well as by his older brother Michael Certalic, and his nephew Alfred "John" Certalic, all of Bozeman, MT. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Tom & wife Michelle, his two grandchildren Faith and Aidan Certalic, all of Billings, MT. A Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm Tuesday, January 26th, followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:05 pm Wednesday, January 27th, all to be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.dahlcares.com. Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Certalic John Henry Certalic
