Harvey E. Carter Harvey Earl Carter, 90, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Bozeman. Harvey was born on May 2, 1930, in Aline, Oklahoma, to Harvey and Florence Carter. At the age of 14 his family moved to Belgrade. Harvey graduated from Belgrade High School and enlisted in 1948 in the U.S. Air Force. He lived all over the world during his 20 years of service, retiring in 1968. He returned to Bozeman and attended Montana State University earning his Bachelor's and eventually his Master's degree in Education. Harvey spent the next 20 years as an educator in Willow Creek, Culbertson, and Philipsburg, MT. Harvey enjoyed woodworking, sports, traveling, writing poetry and fiction, being involved with his church and charity work. He is survived by his wife, Laura Carter; sons, Michael and Austin Carter; sister, Rosie Peterson; and brothers, Gilbert, Frank, Lavon, and Byron. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Carter, in 1994. A family graveside service will be held in Sunset Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of Bozeman Health or Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
