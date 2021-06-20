Tom was born Thomas Alton West Jr. on August 22, 1932 in Los Angeles, California. In 1938 his mother, Moneta Emma, divorced his father and married William Joseph Carroll. Subsequently Tom was adopted by William and given the name Thomas William Carroll. His mother and stepfather provided him with a loving, supportive home. Tom spent most of his young life in Los Angeles. He attended Budlong Ave. elementary, Horace Mann Jr. High, and George Washington High schools. In his senior year at high school Tom became President of the Embassy Club. This club was an all-male social-service organization that sponsored many activities such as dances and parties with female dates. In 1950, he enrolled at California State Polytechnic College in San Dimas, CA to study horticulture. A year later Tom met the love of his life, Earlene L. Funk of San Dimas, and they were wed in 1952. In his senior year at Cal Poly he became President of Gamma Pi Delta Fraternity, which later became Alpha Zeta Agricultural Honorary Society. Also that year Tom served as Chairman of Poly Vue (college open house) and he was honored as Outstanding Student of Cal Poly. After receiving his B.S. degree in 1954 he went to work for Orange County Department of Agriculture in CA until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served two years on active duty, mainly in the Chemical Corps at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, and one year on reserve duty in CA. He was discharged at the rank of sergeant. In 1955 while in the service, his daughter Vickie was born. After separation from active duty in 1957 he returned to work at the Dept. of Agriculture. In May of that year his daughter Lori was born. Subsequently he was promoted to the position of southwestern Orange County District Agricultural Inspector. Tom later resigned his position at the Ag. Dept. so he could pursue graduate work in Plant Pathology at the University of CA at Davis. During his studies there, his daughters Jenifer and Amy were born in 1962 and 1964 respectively. Tom earned two degrees in Plant Pathology: a M.S. in 1962 and a Ph.D. in 1965. He was offered and accepted the position of Assistant Professor in Botany at Montana State University (MSU) at Bozeman in 1966. Eventually he rose to the rank of Professor of Plant Pathology. His last appointment was 80% research in the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station (MAES) and 20% teaching in the College of Agriculture. In recognition of his research efforts with several virus diseases of barley and wheat, Tom received the Sigma Xi Faculty Research Award in 1987, the MAES Award for Outstanding Research in 1988, and the Charles and Nora Wiley Faculty Award for Meritorious Research by the MSU Foundation in 1992. For more than 20 years, he served as Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman. Tom liked traveling, camping, RVing, fishing, hunting and cross country skiing with family and friends. When his daughters were little, he especially enjoyed reading them books such as Yertle the Turtle and For Alice a Palace. He retired from MSU as Professor Emeritus in 1996 and moved to Gig Harbor, WA. While living in WA state Tom continued to RV and camp, attend professional sporting events and care for his one-acre residential lot. Tom truly loved his wife and daughters. He now leaves his loving wife Earlene of almost 69 years, daughters Vickie, Lori (Debbie), Jenifer (Tom), and Amy (Angel), grandchildren David (Teri), Danni, Cheryl, Jannae (Nick) and Elise (Alexx), great grandchildren Collin, Adrian, Sydney, Michael, Olivia, Cameron, Calvin and Clark, and great great grandchildren Gauge and Frankie. Tom passed away peacefully on June 3. Following Tom's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Tom would like us to celebrate his life by spending time with family and friends, appreciating the beauty of nature, and welcoming a new pet from a shelter into your home if you are able. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society or Hospice organization. Carroll Thomas William Carroll