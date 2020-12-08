Alice Capp Alice Capp (94) passed away December 5, 2020 in Bozeman. She was born September 8, I926 to Jesse and Ethel (Giles) Gambee at Harrison, Montana where she attended grade school and received her high school letter. She moved to Whitehall in 1942 and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1944. While there she lettered in basketball and was on the Whitehallite and annual staff and enjoyed the girls athletic association activities. She attended Butte Business College on scholarship in 1945. At a dance in Pleasant Valley she met her future husband, George W. Capp of Whitehall and they were married in Butte on August 30, 1945. She joined her husband in ranching southwest of Whitehall where they milked 14 head of Holstein and Jersey milk cows, selling the milk and cream at the Whitehall Creamery. The couple later raised cattle and sheep. Alice grew chickens and turkeys and had an egg route in Butte and Whitehall. She worked in the Silver Star potato fields for several years. Her garden was huge, and she canned and froze all she produced. George and Alice enjoy trips to the mountains to check on cattle and to dig for bottles. They enjoyed visiting ghost towns of southwest Montana. Her husband passed away in I987. Alice was a 4-H member and later active as a leader in Madison and Jefferson Counties. She was a member of the Whitehall Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and the last surviving member of the Pleasant Valley Women 's Club. Alice was an accomplished seamstress and made quilts for all her children and grandchildren. An avid bowler, Alice bowled in state tournaments and was still bowling at eighty years of age. Alice moved from the ranch to town in 1990. She occupied her time with her ladies pinochle club and growing beautiful flowers. She traveled to Europe and Hawaii and enjoyed watching the grandkids play sports. The birds in her neighborhood were well fed. We would like to thank the staff of Meadowlark Manor for the wonderful care she received for the past five years. We appreciate her recent care at Spring Creek Inn. Alice was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Shaw and brother Paul Gambee, her husband of 42 years, and grandsons Jake Fogelsong and Ben Okes. She is survived by her daughters, Ethel (Mark) Fogelsong of Bozeman and Ginger (Jim) Miller of Whitehall; grandsons, Mac (Shannon) Fogelsong of Billings and Matt (Jennifer) Miller of Bozeman; granddaughters. Jamie Okes of Bozeman and Ranie (Karl) Botsford of Churchill; great grandchildren, Mitchell Fogelsong, Christian and Brooklynn Miller, Kylee and Ian Botsford; nieces, Gail Fouts and Paulette Garibaldi, and nephew, Jesse Gambee. Memorials in lieu of flowers are preferred to Jefferson Valley EMS. (PULSE), PO Box 511, Whitehall, MT 59715. Due to circumstances, private graveside services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
