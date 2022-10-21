Catlin Rose Caplette Catlin (Katy) Rose Caplette died from heart failure August 1st. She was 40 years old. An enrolled member of the Crow Tribe, Rose's Indian names were Sees the Two Rainbows and Speaks with her Colors. Born March 16, 1982, to Frank and Virginia (Jenna) Caplette, Katy Rose had Down Syndrome though she rarely identified with that diagnosis. Katy Rose grew up in downtown Bozeman. Her mother owned Accents West and Rose was a downtown kid. Her life was intimately woven into the fabric of "old" Bozeman. Born before mainstreaming and inclusion became common, her mom had to innovate to find activities for Rose. The people who stepped forward over the years and decades, who included her in their lives and activities, who saw her as a full human being, made it possible for her to become the singing, dancing and acting powerhouse she was. One of her nicknames was "Queen Diva." Or just, "The Queen." She was a passionate, full-throttle person, funny, wise and compassionate. Before the pandemic, and before moving from Bozeman's North side, Rose was seen riding her 3-wheeled bike, especially downtown, to the old Heebs location and to the library. Years ago she always had her dog Conner along. Rose worked at Reach, Inc. for ten years. In the bio she wrote for an event there, she said: "It has been really nice to be part of it all. I love to work very hard. It was fun to bring lunch and sit with my friends and other people to talk to and joke with. I like going there for making money, too. It is a great job." Rose's ability to be out in the community was severely limited during the pandemic. She missed many days and weeks and months of work. She wrote: "I am tried of the virus." On the other hand, in her two years at home during the Pandemic she thrived. Profoundly empathetic, life was simpler when it was quieter. She could more easily hear her own inner guidance. She studied Spanish on DuoLingo and played hundreds of games of Harry Potter. She developed a series of fantasy novellas. For each of her 45 characters she created portraits based in their super power. These became her companions, her compatriots. They were given the gifts of transformation, learning forgiveness and acceptance. She wrote: "Writing is my passion. I like to do and create my own projects. It is fun to be curious about new things." In March she was supported by friends and family in a ceremony to honor her 40th birthday and to celebrate stepping into womanhood. In July, Rose and her mom went on their last adventure together, without knowing it would be their last. For all their decades together, they adventured on a regular basis, often with a little travel trailer to campgrounds in Montana or Idaho. As Rose became more dependent on supplemental oxygen, they started staying in Air BnBs, motels or cabins. She is now on a grand adventure without need for supplemental anything to fuel her body's life energy. There must be beautiful freedom in that. When looking for a photograph for this obituary it was difficult to find one without Rose being dressed up as a character from one of her novellas, or wearing a tiara. Or just being silly with her mom. She adored dressing up and becoming someone and something more than how the world might have seen her. Her final adventure was the bus ride to a camp for Developmentally Disabled adults where she had connections forged over twenty years of attendance. She carried a folder of carefully organized and highlighted scripts for various counselors and friends that she had cast in her most recent play. She packed along a suitcase full of costumes. She died at the end of the bus ride, at the base of the BearTooth mountains, in traditional Crow Territory, after sitting and chatting with a dear friend. She was preceded in death by her dog, North Star, on March 11, 2022. Four-legged companions were all absolutely part of her inner circle, her family. She leaves behind a wealth of family, friends and treasured mentors and is survived by her father, Frank Robert Caplette, and her mom, Virginia (Jenna) Caplette. Rose wrote 30 songs with a dear and generous friend. In one of those she said, "I was born to be who I am, beautiful, smart, lovable in my own way. I am not an outcast, bullied, or teased. She wrote: "Enjoy the life you were given. Listen with your heart, be yourself and be proud of who are." A memorial will be held at Dokken-Nelson, Bozeman, Saturday November 5th at 11 am. The service will also be streamed on Youtube at https://youtu.be/EXEkUKWyYd4 Dress in color. Rose adored color. Donations in Katy Rose's honor may be made to Bozeman's Reach, Inc.
- Bozeman Daily Chronicle