Debbra Kay Campbell Debbra Kay Campbell of Harrison, Montana passed away December 18, 2020 at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was 67 years old. Debbie was born January 3, 1953 in Helena, Montana to Jack Miller and Viola Madison. She loved facilitating and being the point person for gatherings of people of any size, especially family. Debbie loved Christmas time. Traditionally she gifted thought-out personalized Hallmark Christmas ornaments every year. Debbie enjoyed throwing Easter celebrations for her grandchildren. She loved her herd of tiny dogs. She was zealous for nostalgia, family heirlooms, and knowing the historical details of everything she accumulated. Debbie was generous, sentimental, and compassionate. Debbie graduated from Helena Senior High School in 1971. She married Bruce Campbell on May 7, 1973. The couple had two children: Greg and Kristie. Bruce and Debbie celebrated 47 years of marriage before her passing. Debbie was a retail department head at Gibson's Discount Center in Helena from 1979 to 1990. She graduated from Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana in 1993; from Montana State University of Bozeman in 1996; and the Denver Paralegal Institute in Denver, Colorado in 1997. Debbie received many awards and scholarships through her academic excellence. She was employed as a paralegal from 1997 until 2011 and volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem in 2011. Debbie also loved volunteering for Tiny Tails K-9 Rescue in Manhattan, Montana. Debbie was passionate about Eastern Star. She was initiated into Lily of the Valley #4 OES of Bozeman in 1995. She served as Worthy Matron in 2007-08 and again in 2015-16. Debbie was Grand Sentinel in 2013-14. She was a member of Sweet Briar #49 OES of Manhattan; Sapphira Temple #79, Daughters of the Nile; Bozeman Nile Club; and Grand Cross of Color. She served as Mother Advisor for Bozeman Assembly #21, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Debbie was active in Manhattan Presbyterian Church, where Bruce's parents attended until their passing. She is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Viola. Debbie leaves behind her devoted husband, Bruce; brothers Steve (Karen) and Mike (Lynn) Miller; sister Jeannie (Lonnie) Davis; son Greg (Lisa) Campbell; daughter Kristie Renner; grandchildren: Olivia (Joseph) Sanford, Brooke (Jacob) Buckingham, Mathias Sletten, David Renner, Rebecca (Khi) Valler, Alexis Renner, and Sawyer Campbell; and Great-grandchildren Samuel Sanford; Oliver and Bradley Buckingham; and Melody Sletten. Services will be held at Manhattan Presbyterian Church, 214 N Broadway St, Manhattan, MT at 11am Jan 2, 2021. Burial will be at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Rd., in Helena, MT at 1pm Jan 4, 2021 In place of flowers, please use time and resources to reach out to family, friends, and neighbors. Time is precious and so are people. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Debbie.
