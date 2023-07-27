Jerry Calvert
Always forward thinking, Jerry Calvert wrote his own obituary 7/19/20 and of course, revised it 6/12/23. It began.

Jerry W. Calvert, aged ++++, passed away on +++++ due to ++++++ (hopefully, while downhill skiing or fly fishing).

As it happened, Monday, July 17, 2023, on a perfect summer day, a few months shy of his 81st birthday, Jerry collapsed and immediately passed while fly fishing on the Madison River.


