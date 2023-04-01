James "Jim" Gordon Caird James "Jim" Gordon Caird passed away peacefully at his home in Bozeman, MT on December 10, 2022. Jim was born on December 14, 1948, in Spokane, WA to Gordon and Margaret (Evans) Caird. The family made homes in Livingston and Havre, MT, before settling in White Bear Lake, MN, where Jim earned his high school diploma in 1967. During high school, Jim played hockey and baseball, but his proudest accomplishment was earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank achievable with the Boy Scouts of America. Jim was also a Minnesota North Stars hockey fan. In 1968, Jim volunteered and served in the U.S. Navy where he completed two tours during the Vietnam War as a radioman. He was a true patriot who loved his country. After the Vietnam War, Jim headed off to college where he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. The private Jesuit school gave Jim a unique work study experience; he was responsible for delivering drinks and cigars to the campus priests every night. White at Marquette, he became a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers. Following college, he moved to Chicago where he was an actuary and managed financial risks for the CDC. He lived in the same building in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood of Chicago where the lead character, Bob Newhart, from the 1970s television sitcom, "The Bob Newhart Show" lived. Jim returned to the Big Sky State after marrying his first wife, Carol Rosa. Jim had a career with the Montana Power Company, now Northwestern Energy, where he worked until his retirement in 2012, completing over 35 years with them. Jim recalled, often at the end of the week, the company would buy a keg of beer for the hard-working employees. Many a holiday season, Jim was asked to play the quintessential Santa for the children of his Montana Power coworkers. He spread his Santa impersonation experience and also appeared during the holidays at Bozeman daycare centers and for the children of his close friends. His recitation, by heart, of "The Night Before Christmas" left many Bozeman children filled with awe and wonder. Jim settled in Bozeman and met the love of his life, Cindy Beck of Stuttgart, AR. The two were a kind, caring, and loving couple who enjoyed their time together until his very untimely passing. One of Jim's greatest athletic achievements was participating in the Polar Plunge, a fundraising event held each winter for Special Olympics Montana. For several years, he was the top fundraiser for this annual event. Due to his large, booming voice, Jim was invited to emcee the Regional Special Olympics games held at the Montana State University Fieldhouse. Jim was exceptionally proud of his military experience. He served as Commander of the Bozeman American Legion Post 14 and was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 903 and Post 3831 in Pony, MT. Jim was actively involved in fundraising and logistics to bring a 250-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall to Southwest Montana. Dedicated on Memorial Day in May, 2008, the replica is now permanently installed in the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved father and mother, Gordon and Margaret (Evans) Caird; his brother-in-law, Donald Sprague, and his cousin, Kathy Caird. His four-legged hunting pals who passed before him included Amanda, Spike, and Ike. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Beck and his fun-loving springer spaniel, Pickles; his sister, Gloria Sprague of Boise, ID; brother, Willard (Bill) Caird (Michelle) of NV; niece, Sarah (Greg) Bowman (children: Andrew & Elizabeth); nephew, Peter (Carrie) Sprague (children: Christopher & Matthew); and his Uncle Bill Evans (Carla) of CA. Jim would love to be honored with a donation to the Special Olympics Montana or the Pony VFW Post 3831. A special thank you to Dr. Peter Anderson at Bozeman Health. A Military Service to honor Jim's life will be held at 12 P.M. on April 29, 2023, at the Pony Cemetery followed by a gathering at the Pony VFW Post 3831. There will be a reception from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at the Filling Station in Bozeman. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com