Daniel Asher Cain On Saturday morning, May 21st, in the early hours of daybreak our papa, husband, brother, and best friend, passed away peacefully. Our father, Daniel, more fondly known as Spud, was born in Bozeman, Montana on January 7, 1937, and passed away on May 21st, at the age of 85. There's so much to say about him, he was a larger-than-life man. A veteran In the Navy, a hunter and trapper from a time gone by, a true mountaineer. As a fishing and hunting guide, he started many of his own businesses, in several different towns across Montana. He had a passion for the outdoors, and the mountains and rivers were truly his playground. Living off the land and teaching his family sustainability was what he strived for. He was also a father among fathers rearing 12 children from two marriages, three of which he delivered at home himself, all in homes he built from the ground up. Carpenter, mechanic, contractor, lumberjack, fishing guide, he was truly a jack of all trades and succeeded in almost anything he set his hands and mind to. He had a great love for the arts, he was a very talented potter and made some beautiful pieces in the Anasazi style. Being a big movie buff, he also liked to keep up with Hollywood and his movie reviews were usually something you could count on. A true poet, dad loved to write and could often be seen with a notepad and pen in hand, jotting down the things that inspired him most in life, nature, his family, and his love of God, and what he called, the mysteries of life. He even had a book as well as many of his poems published. He also had a passion for music and dancing, he played guitar, as well as having a beautiful singing voice that filled the room or many times, the church. He was a Catholic convert later in life, and had a great passion for his faith, at one point spending time in New Mexico working with Mother Teresa and The Missionaries of Charity, for whom he developed a great love which was always reflected in his everyday life, and in his acts of service to all. Even with all the adversities he had to face and overcome in his lifetime, such as the loss of three of his children and grandchild, he always continued to face life with so much faith, hope and determination, and always with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. He would always send you on your way with the encouraging words "Be cheerful." He did many things, in his time upon this earth, but the most remarkable of all was his willingness of spirit, hardworking nature, and true genuine love of all his family and friends, and really anyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path. He will be greatly missed but the legacy he left behind is nothing short of unforgettably legendary. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Jack Cain, Margret Morgan and stepmother Isla Cain, sister Arel, as well as his sons Caleb Asher, Reed Lyle, daughter Karin Joy, and grandson Asher Soren. He leaves behind his two wives, Luella Cain of Ennis, MT and Victoria Cain of Bozeman, MT, his brothers, Clint Cain and James Cain, as well as his nine surviving children, sons, Terry Seavy, Randy Cain, Duane Burchill, Daniel Cain, Nicholas Cain, and daughters, Mercy Scott, Belinda Catron, Samantha Wurm, and Mary Cain. And nearly as many grandchildren and great grandchildren as there are fish in the Madison River. A Funeral Mass will be at Resurrection University Catholic Parish in Bozeman at 10AM Friday, May 27th. His Memorial Service will be 6PM Friday, May 27th at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service in Bozeman. A Graveside Service will be the following day, May 28th at 12:00 noon, at the Red Bluff Cemetery, outside of Norris. All are welcome. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.