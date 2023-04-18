Let the news come to you

Chad Alan Bykonen, 49, of Billings passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Chad was born on Feb. 2, 1974, in Williston, North Dakota, to Bonnie and Duane Bykonen. Chad was raised in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in May of 1992, where he was active with the Williston Flyers Hockey Club and was one of the original members of the Williston Coyotes Hockey Team.

After high school, Chad attended Dakota College at Bottineau, North Dakota, playing for the Bottineau Jacks Hockey Team, followed by a quick stint at what was then known as UND-W in Williston, North Dakota. In 1994, he made a career decision to attend Bismarck State College Lineman School in Mandan, North Dakota, graduating in June of 1996. Following graduation, Chad moved to Denver to attend the Mountain States Lineman Apprenticeship program, topping out in 2001.


