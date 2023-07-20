Mack Oliver Butler, Jr.
Beloved. A shooting star across the sky. Mack Oliver Butler, Jr. was born on May 8th, 1939 in Statesboro, Georgia to Evelyn Koon Butler and Mack Oliver Butler, Sr. The oldest of three sons, the family had moved to Camilla, Georgia when Mack was 2 years old and he was raised in Camilla. Mack loved his little brothers, Terry and Eddie so very much. He was also their hero. He was an outstanding athlete in High School and won the State Regional High Jump, played football, basketball and was a thoughtful beloved student when he wasn't being creatively provocative.

He had a wonderful sense of humor that persisted through his life and a magnetic personality that drew others to him. He attended Auburn University where he met his first wife, Diana Steele Butler. Upon graduating in 1961, he went to the University of Georgia Law School in Athens, Georgia, and was on the Moot Court. His first job after Law School was with the Wall Street Law Firm of Mudge,Stern, Baldwin and Todd. When Mack and Diana's daughter Jennifer was born in 1967, they decided to move to Atlanta, Georgia. Mack had begun practicing law in Atlanta with his mentor's firm (Jack Ashmore) which merged with Carl Sander's firm, eventually becoming Troutman Sanders. Mack became a senior partner early on and was with the firm 25 years specializing in Corporate Banking, bank clients became dear friends. In his prime, Mack was a ferocious adversary with a tendency to prevail. In his later years, his gentle lovingness shone through. He actively enjoyed The Atlanta Opera, The Atlanta Symphony and The Theatrical Outfit. He ran in both the New York and Boston Marathons. Mack, Diana and Jennifer loved their vacations and hiking in the Adirondacks with close family friends.

Mack and Diana divorced in 1978. In 1989 Mack decided to take a Sabbatical and chose to come to Bozeman, Montana. This was the same year his daughter, Jennifer married Brad Weaver and bore his granddaughter, Morgan Weaver in Chicago.


