Born on July 4, 1931 to Samuel and Marie (DeJong) Mann, Marlene spent her early years in Mitchell, South Dakota, growing up just a few blocks from the Corn Palace. Although very petite, she truly was a firecracker. She went to Mitchell High School and worked at an ice cream shop where she met the love of her life, Glenn Allen Buss. He was attending Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and really liked ice cream. They married on September 11, 1949. After his graduation, they moved to Rockham and farmed for 15 years before moving to the beautiful mountains of Bozeman, Montana. Glenn became a realtor and started Bozeman Realty in 1965 at a time when Bozeman was just beginning to really grow. Glenn and Marlene were involved in many land development projects in the Bozeman area including Cottonwood Meadows and Wheatland Hills. They owned the Townhouse Apartments which Marlene managed for a number of years. They loved camping in their motor home and took many trips to Canyon Ferry, Yellowstone, the Southwest, and Alaska. Marlene enjoyed shopping, bowling, playing cards, and wine tasting. She liked to organize get togethers with friends and was often the life of the party. Marlene volunteered for the Montana Winter Fair and served as an election worker at the polls for many elections. Due to health issues Glenn and Marlene moved to Spokane, WA, in 2013 to be near their daughters. Glenn passed away in 2015. Marlene is survived by her sister, Dorothy Bailey (Fremont, NE); daughters Connie Kekahuna (husband Bert) and Glenda Terry (husband Glen); four grandchildren, Shawn Kekahuna (wife Leslie), Korey Kekahuna (wife Carrie), Troy Terry (wife MaryAnn), Sandra Perry (husband Joe); and ten great-grandchildren (Kyran, Taya, Riley, Ryker, Alexander, Matthew, David, Jacob, Alyssa, Addison). The immediate family will honor Marlene in a private service in Spokane, Washington. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Ridgeview Place Memory Care and Hospice of Spokane. To view Marlene's online memorial, please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com Buss Marlene Helen Buss
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.