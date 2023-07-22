Vincent Barry Burns

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Vincent Barry Burns passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 67 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held for Vince on Saturday, July 29, at 2:00 PM at The Springs Living in Bozeman. All are welcome to attend.

Vince was born on September 9, 1955 in Denver, Colorado to Robert and Bonita Burns. Vince attended Mullen Boys' High School, where he was a stand-out athlete in football, wrestling, and track & field. After graduating in 1973, Vince briefly attended Western Colorado University in Gunnison before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1974, and later graduating with a bachelor's degree in computer science from Montana State University in 1988.

Being a Marine was a source of pride for Vince, and he made lifelong friendships with his fellow Marines. He was the Honor Man at boot camp. While enlisted, Vince traveled extensively through Asia and the South Pacific. Vince was part of the First Reconnaissance Marines, and served as the Number 1 Instructor at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, which was his favorite post.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you