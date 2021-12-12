Burns (Callantine, Downey), Donna Lee Dec 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save January 27, 1931 - December 7, 2021 Born in Bozeman, MT to Oran Alvin and Esther Elela (Bennett) Callantine. Donna grew up in Bozeman with her three older siblings Francis Leroy “Sonny” Callantine, Wayne Levoy Callantine and Wilma Ann (Callantine) Staat. She attended Gallatin High School. She married Robert Earl Downey in 1948 and they had 4 children, Robert Michael Downey (who died at birth), Randall Earl Downey, Marta Laurie (Downey) Bornkamp, and Mary Esther “Missy” Downey. Donna and Bob divorced after 27 years. Donna went on to marry Claude Robert “Bob” Burns in 1980. Donna was gifted in many ways. She worked in the family dry cleaning business, Hollywood Cleaners, in Wenatchee, WA. She entered retail sales and climbed to management at The Emporium, and finished her professional career at Epson in Beaverton, Oregon. She won awards in all of her work positions. In her personal time, she excelled at gardening, handcrafts such as quilting, pine needle basketry, weaving and knitting. She loved to make her grandchildren origami figures with paper bills. She lovingly raised her three children, always attending their various activities, and was thrilled when her grandchildren came along. Later in life she took care of her mother and other relatives, moving back to Bozeman before moving to Marysville, WA to be near her daughter, grand and great grandchildren. Donna is preceded in death by her parents Oran and Esther, her siblings Sonny, Wayne and Wilma, her son Robert Michael, and her late husband Bob. She is survived by her children, Randall, Laurie, and Missy (Leigh Roberts); three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Donna’s remains will be spread amongst the family burial sites in Morgan Cemetery near Bozeman, MT at a later date. Burns (Callantine, Downey) Donna Lee Burns (Callantine, Downey) Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Wayne Levoy Callantine Genealogy Chemistry Robert Michael Downey Wilma Ann Grandchild Randall Earl Downey Sibling Recommended for you