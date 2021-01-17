On December 29, 2020 the Lord took Richard Wesley Burkenpas home. He was married to Judith (Vaughn) for 61 years and they have three children, Richard, Daniel and Melissa as well as 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who all remember him as strong, talented, smart and a courageous man. He was born to Guy and Ivy (Covey) Burkenpas August 26, 1935 and grew up on the Burkenpas ranch in Bozeman Montana. He went to Pine Butte School of which he has written its history. He graduated Devry Tech in Chicago, Illinois as an electronics engineer. After graduation he set in motion a life that is truly inspiring. Wes (as he was called) wrote many marine patents and is recognized in the industry as a pioneer. He was a man way before his time. His advocation and passion was genealogy and researching our family history. He has written family heritage books which include "Pine Butte School "and "The Burkenpas Brothers". He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Dusenberry and Barbara Evans who still reside in Bozeman with many cousins and friends. Burkenpas Richard Wesley Burkenpas
