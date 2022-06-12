On June 2nd, 2022 Paul joined Jesus in heaven after he fought the hardest battle with heart failure in Seattle, WA at age 60. Paul Anthony Burkardt was born in Landstuhl Germany, on February 20th 1962, to Joan Vetter and Edward Burkardt. He was the 5th of 6 children. The family spent their younger years moving from city to city as Ed was in the military, but ended up in Pittsburgh PA, where Paul called home. He moved to Montana in 1980. He spent time going to MSU, working, fishing and hunting. He decided to go to the police academy and became a police officer for the City of Belgrade. He welcomed his first daughter Shelby in 1992 and was elated to be a dad. He met his soulmate Dorothy in September 1994. They began dating and after a year they married on September 9th, 1995. They blended their family with his daughter Shelby and Dorothy's daughter Jaycie, which then made him a father of 2 little 3 year old girls. In July 1998 Dorothy and Paul welcomed their 3rd daughter, Ashley, into the world. After working for 10 years as a police officer he decided to change careers and started working for Belgrade Public works. Working his way up, he ended up being the superintendent of public works for 20 years. Paul had a passion for hunting, restoring old cars, playing yard games, working outside and traveling with his wife to Mexico every year. Paul was truly happiest with Dorothy on a beach, with his toes in the sand. His work ethic for everything from his job to flipping houses was something all friends and family admired. Paul was always laughing, cracking jokes. His sense of humor was evident until the very end. This is something Dorothy loved most about Paul. Paul is preceded in death by his dad Ed, mother Joan and sister Anne. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughters Shelby, Jaycie (Zach) and Ashley, as well as his brothers Ed (Pam), Fred (Karen), John, and sister Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews. Paul will be missed by many but forgotten by none. Open house service will be held on June 18th from 11am-3pm in the conference room at the Belgrade Holiday Inn, 309 W Madison Ave, Belgrade. Donations in his memory can be sent to Transplant House of Seattle WA at: https://www.transplanthouse.org/donate Burkardt Paul Anthony Burkardt
