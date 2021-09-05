Burgess, Ellen Sep 5, 2021 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellen Carol Horner Burgess was born on June 30,1928, to Everett and Mildred Horner in Des Moines, Iowa. She passed away on August 29, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 93. Ellen was the oldest of four siblings who were raised in Des Moines, Davenport, and Centerville, Iowa. Ellen attended the University of Iowa where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. It was at Iowa where Ellen met the love of her life John J. Burgess. Ellen and John were married April 23, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa. Ellen and John moved to Cresco, Iowa, where their daughters Kathy and Margy were born. While living in Cresco, Ellen was active in many community activities, serving on the boards of many charities. Ellen and John retired to Niceville, Florida, where they lived an eventful life. Ellen was in Alter Guild and the Bell Choir at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She also was a member of the Bluewater Bay Ladies Golf Association. In 2012, John and Ellen moved to Aspen Pointe in Bozeman, Montana, where they continued an active life and met many new friends. Ellen was a 71 year member of P.E.O., belonging to Chapters in Iowa, Florida, and Bozeman, MT. Ellen loved to play golf, having a hole in one in 1988. She was an avid bridge player, reader, and enjoyed having a "splosh" of Scotch. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Robert) Martin; sister, Margaret-Pud-Wood; brother, General Charles (Mary Jo) Horner; son-in-law, Jim (Joan) Peterson; grandchildren, Matthew (Traci) Martin, Emily (Todd Cohan) Martin, Megan (Alan) Barker, and Jonathan (Sarah) Peterson. She is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Margy, her parents, sister MaryLouise (Bill) Kendall and family, and grandson Andrew Martin. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Idaho Falls and a celebration of life in Florida next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encompass Hospice, 3686 Washington Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83404, or to the MSU Foundation (Margy Burgess Peterson Nursing Scholarship) PO Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717-2750. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Burgess Ellen Burgess Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellen Carol Horner Burgess John J. Burgess University Institutes Work Andrew Martin Iowa Bozeman Idaho Falls Mildred Horner Recommended for you