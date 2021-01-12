Scott Jeffery Burdette, 51, of Mason TX, lost his yearlong battle with esophageal cancer on Tuesday January 5, 2021. Scott was at home surrounded by love and passed peacefully. He was the youngest of Stephen and Deronda Burdette's three children, born October 20, 1969. Scott grew up and attended school in San Luis Obispo, CA. He graduated from San Luis High School in 1988. During these years he was involved in youth sports, 4-H and FFA raising sheep, pigs and steers. After high school Scott continued his education at Cuesta College and West Hills College earning certificates in Heavy Equipment operations/repair, Engines-Hydraulics-Electrical, Surveying and Welding. Scott perfected these skills while working in construction in San Luis Obispo and Bozeman MT. He ultimately ended up in Texas working the past 16 years with the Texas Department of Transportation. Scott had a love for animals and always had a menagerie of critters large and small. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his parents and those he treasured. The pond at his home was always stocked with large bass and he was quick to offer visitors the opportunity to toss a line. Scott and Jennifer Brown enjoyed lazy days at the river and sports fishing in the Gulf. He enjoyed roping and riding with his long time friend Carl Walker. Scott was known for his gentle ways, willingness to lend a hand and his ability to sit quietly observing and communicating with a smile that spoke volumes Scott was generous and kind to all and his generosity continues to shine through even after death. Scott chose to donate his body to UT Southwestern Medical Center for research and training. Scott is survived by his parents Stephen and Deronda Burdette, brother Eric (Sandy) Burdette, sister Belin (Gary) Tanner, nephews Wyatt Tanner, Quinn Tanner, nieces Ashley Fuchs (Vivian, Gisele), Castine (Jordan) Nieters, girlfriend Jennifer Brown, life long friends Carl Walker and Buck Ward. The family would like to thank everyone that lent a hand this past year feeding cattle, dog sitting, house watching and offering support. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Scott's Memory can be made to the Mason County Cancer Benefit, P.O. Box 1435, Mason TX 76856 Burdette Scott Jeffery Burdette
