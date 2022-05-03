Patty Bunday, 86, of W. Melbourne, FL, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born February 29, 1936, in Livingston, MT. She graduated from Conrad High School, Conrad, MT. Patty is survived by her 4 children & spouses Terri & Tom Holmes of Titusville, FL, Schelly & Marty Plumb of Belgrade, MT, Michael & Tami Bunday of Yakima, WA, and Scott & Kristin Bunday of Windsor, CO. Patty was also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy. Patty and her husband, Gary of 44 years, were long time residents of Bozeman and owners of Bunday Trucking Inc before retiring to Florida. While Gary pursued his life-long dream of crab fishing, Patty worked for medial doctors learning to transcribe doctors' dictation & scribbles. She moved to Green Bay, WI, after Gary's passing in 1997 to be closer to her beloved grandchildren, as well as, watch her favorite professional football team, the Green Bay Packers. We would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale & Indian River Center in FL for their kind care. There will be a celebration of Patty's life at Club Mac, Big Sky Lake, MT, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Burial at 4:00 PM at the Whitefish Cemetery. Memorials in Patty Bunday's name may be made to the donor's choice. Bunday Marian Patty Bunday
