George E. "Bud" Hubbard George E. "Bud" Hubbard passed away on February 27, 2023. Bud was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on September 4, 1935. Bud's family lived in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming ultimately settling down in Augusta, Montana, in the late 1940's. He met and married the love of his life, Judy Knight Hubbard, on August 30, 1957 in Great Falls. Bud and Judy lived in Augusta in the early years of their marriage with moves to Great Falls, Stanford, and Bozeman as he followed his career with the State of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. He retired after 30 years with the "Fish and Game" as a Warden Captain. The next 20 years were spent working for Turner Ranches (Montana) as head of security with much time spent on the Flying D. A true cowboy in every sense of the word, an outdoorsman and expert marksman. He was a devoted family man and leaves behind a legacy of love, honesty, integrity, and honor. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive Hubbard; his brothers, Bob and Jim Hubbard; and his grandchildren, Heather Anne Jensen, and Joshua John Holland. He is survived by his wife, Judith Knight Hubbard of Bozeman, his daughter, Kelly Hubbard Holland of Bozeman; son, George G. "Bud" Hubbard (LeighAnne) of Billings; sister, Mary Lou "Skeet" Janeiro (Joe) of Grandbury, TX; granddaughters, Rebecca Holland (Khloe, Kiah, Owen, Averie) of Bozeman, Amanda Stonebreaker of TX, and Ashley Stonebreaker of CA; sisters-in-law, Jeannie Hubbard of Helena, and Judy Tilton Hubbard of Great Falls; as well as many much loved nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held in Augusta, MT in the Spring. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
