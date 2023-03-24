Bill Buckmaster Bill Buckmaster went to be with Jesus on 3:16, after suffering from ALS. His fondest goal was to worship at the feet of the Lord, and we are confident he has reached this goal! Bill was born on 5/17/48 in Helena, Montana, and was adopted by Joe and Helen Buckmaster of Bozeman. He had what he called a wonderful childhood here, growing up in a loving home with his brother Bob (Buck). The family had many outdoor adventures in Montana's beautiful backcountry. He graduated from BHS in 1966, and left for a fun summer playing rock music in a band in Yellowstone Park and other locations. He then attended MSU, studying Photography, a love he held for his entire life. He married Laurie Baker of Bozeman, and they became parents of Leslie in 1969. He worked at the newly opened Gibson's department store, selling cameras and photographic items. He then began working at AMC Sullivan Photo on Main Street for the next decade. He accepted Jesus as his Savior in 1972. Bill married Betty Higgins in 1974, after which Dean was born, then David. In 1980, he entered into a partnership role in The Thirsty Ear, a high-end stereo shop in town, with Bill Warwood and Steve Quayle. After this endeavor, he moved his family to Sandpoint, Idaho where he eventually owned and operated a "water company"—installing well pumps, and sewer / septic systems, called Buckmaster Pump. After the death of his wife Betty in 2004, he returned to his hometown of Bozeman. He married Terri Sullivan, who he had worked with at Sullivan Photo. Bill then launched a career into Terri's store Downtown Antiques, becoming an antique dealer. He took to this business quickly, having worked retail for many years, as well as being self-employed. He self- taught himself woodworking, refinishing, and repurposing of old stuff for this business. Bill was the kind of guy who could just look at items and figure out how to fix them! He also worked on various rental units in town, from plumbing to electrical, to just fixing everything needed. He and Terri also promoted and ran antique shows in Bozeman, as well as traveling to & selling at other shows in the Northwest. He enjoyed the antique business, but his first love was spreading the gospel of Jesus. He and Terri became involved in leadership in Christian addiction recovery groups in town, initially in E-Free church leading Life Recovery groups, then with Salvation Army leading a Christ-based recovery bible study and dinner. As Bill had become sober in 1986, he had an insight into addictions struggles more-so than most. His belief was that with Christ, recovery was much more attainable, so tried to simultaneously coach these attendees with both the word of God, while also working on their addiction. This ministry could certainly be a challenge, but watching them achieving success in Christ is very gratifying! Bill became ill 2 years ago with a hard case of Covid, then never fully recovered his stamina and strength after that. This was initially diagnosed as "long Covid" but eventually in September, after losing the use of his arm and hand, he was diagnosed with ALS—also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was able, in Sept. 22, and blessed to walk his "bonus daughter" Kelly down the aisle for her wedding. After that, his disease really kicked in, and rapidly progressed for the next 6 months. When he did become sober, he had sat on his bed and prayed to God to either heal him or take him. (God chose to heal him.) We think he prayed this same prayer this time, and God took him. This was merciful, as he is no longer suffering, and can finally move his limbs again! He is likely singing beautiful praise songs in Heaven with his lovely tenor voice right now! Music remained a 2nd love for Bill, for much of his adult life. He played his guitar and sang in praise teams in church, as well as writing music. He also played in a "vintage" rock/blues band with old friends. Bill is survived by wife, Terri Sullivan; brother, Bob "Buck" (wife Becky); sons, Dean (Christine), and Dave (Rachel); daughter, Leslie (Dave) Froelich and "bonus" daughter, Kelly (Mitch) Arnold Flock. He also leaves five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren as well as mother-in-law, Jean Sullivan. The family asks no flowers be sent, but memorials can be sent to ALS research, or any charity of church of your choice. Service is at Gallatin Gateway Community Center (Mill Street into Gateway, first building on the right) on Monday, March 27, at 4:30 P.M. Feel free to bring photos to display, and any story you might like to share. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com