Fred Joseph Bucher Fred Joseph Bucher, 65, passed away September 19, 2020 in Belgrade, MT. Fred was born in Lewistown, MT to Anthony Paul & Yvonne Josephine Bucher on April 9, 1955 and lived in Geraldine, MT until 1969, moved to Washington and then back to Belgrade, MT in 1995. Over the years Fred helped with Boy Scout activities and enjoyed riding motorcycles and watching western movies. He worked as a carpenter all his life in Montana and Washington and was an extremely hard worker. He will be remembered most as a very kind-hearted friend. Fred is preceded in death by his parents and wife Marjorie. He is survived by his two sons Andrew Jordan (Kady) Bucher of Bozeman, MT and Shane John McCann of Belgrade, MT; three grandsons Levi, Gavin, and Atticus; and siblings Michael (Jeanne) Bucher of Bozeman, MT and Patrick (Cindy) Bucher of Townsend, MT. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
