Patsy Bryan Patsy Bryan, 88, passed away on August 17, 2023.
Patsy was born in Roberts, Idaho on December 23, 1934, the second of 7 children. She graduated from Roberts Idaho High School in 1953. As Patsy grew up, she participated in 4-H and won numerous Blue Ribbons in sewing and was a Sweepstakes Winner at the Idaho State Fair. Desiring to be a nurse, she attended Montana State College in Bozeman. To pay her way through school, Patsy worked in Hamilton Hall washing dishes and setting tables. Patsy earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1957. She married Bill Bryan on October 6, 1957. Patsy and Bill moved to Hawaii for 2 years where she was a Staff Nurse at Straub Clinic Honolulu Hawaii. Patsy loved Hawaii, staff and patients alike.
After two years in Hawaii, Patsy and Bill decided to come home to the Gallatin Valley, and work on the Bryan Ranch. Soon Gene was added to the family, followed by Bob.
Back in Bozeman, Patsy worked as an office nurse for Paul Visscher, MD. Patsy started at MSU Student Heath Service in 1962 as a staff nurse. She continued to work on the farm, raising two rambunctious boys all while achieving her Masters of Nursing in 1974 with a Minor in Counseling. In addition, Patsy became Director of Nursing and Director of the Women's Health Clinic at MSU. In 1982, she became one of the first Certified Nurse Practitioners in Montana, paving the way for future CNP's. For 38 years Patsy compassionately cared for students at MSU. She was recognized as Montana Nurse of the Year in 1978, MSU Employee of the Year in 1992 and held numerous offices in the MT Nurses Association, NAACOG and AWHONN.
Patsy was a mom to many, affectionately known as "Mom the Bomb". While working full-time and advancing her education, she lovingly took in numerous kids, mentoring them through life's challenges. These kids she called her "orphans". She stayed involved in their lives as they moved on and started their careers and families. In addition to her aforementioned achievements, Patsy was a 4-H Leader in the Gallatin Valley for 20 years, teaching Sewing, Cooking and serving as a Chaperone for 4-H events. She is well-known for her sewing, needlework and assisting young girls to win their 4-H Fashion Reviews.
Patsy loved to bake; you may have been lucky enough to receive a package of her ginger snap cookies! Patsy was a charter member of the Country Home Homemakers Club here in the Valley. She was an avid gardener, enjoying her flowers and always willing to lend a hand with farm work. Patsy had great style; she was kind and loving and she also was "Mom the Bomb" when she needed to be.
Patsy will be lovingly missed by her boys, Gene (Norma) and Bob (Mollie); her sister, Dixie Harkness of Idaho; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws; and treasured by all her orphans.
The family wishes to thank the Nursing staff and Palliative Care team of Bozeman Health, Livingston Rehabilitation staff, Beehive Homes of Belgrade, and Enhabit Hospice for the excellent care and compassion bestowed upon Patsy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Montana 4-H Foundation, P.O. Box 173850, Bozeman, MT 59717.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 30th at St. James Episcopal Church. A reception will follow.