Patsy Bryan

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Patsy Bryan Patsy Bryan, 88, passed away on August 17, 2023.

Patsy was born in Roberts, Idaho on December 23, 1934, the second of 7 children. She graduated from Roberts Idaho High School in 1953. As Patsy grew up, she participated in 4-H and won numerous Blue Ribbons in sewing and was a Sweepstakes Winner at the Idaho State Fair. Desiring to be a nurse, she attended Montana State College in Bozeman. To pay her way through school, Patsy worked in Hamilton Hall washing dishes and setting tables. Patsy earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1957. She married Bill Bryan on October 6, 1957. Patsy and Bill moved to Hawaii for 2 years where she was a Staff Nurse at Straub Clinic Honolulu Hawaii. Patsy loved Hawaii, staff and patients alike.

After two years in Hawaii, Patsy and Bill decided to come home to the Gallatin Valley, and work on the Bryan Ranch. Soon Gene was added to the family, followed by Bob.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you