Beverly Ann (Breeton) Bryan, 84, of Belgrade, passed away on November 24th, 2020. She was born a Christmas baby on December 25th, 1935 In Bemidji, Minnesota to Henry and Muriel (Wold) Breeton. She was the second of eight children. At the age of eleven, Beverly and her family moved by train to Montana. First living at the Kings Hill Ski Area, then Niehart, and later White Sulphur Springs. In the summers Beverly and her seven siblings would spend summers at her Grandmother's farm in Minnesota. She married Matthew "Clark" Kelly. They were married for twenty years and to that union, they had six children. They later divorced. She then married Paul Bryan, her family grew with four stepchildren and to that union, they had two children. During her life she was first a mother. When her children got older she went to work as a waitress at the 4-B's. She was always excited when her future son-in-law Ken Klompien would take her around the block and teach her how to drive. She got her driver's license at the age of 35. She was a cashier at Kmart Cafeteria, she worked at Summit Engineering, and then became a daycare provider. She helped nurture and sometimes spoil a lot of children in the Gallatin Valley. Children were her entire world and she loved being a caregiver. She was a member of the Belgrade Christian Assembly Church. She was invited by a friend and decided it was the place for her. She was baptized and received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She had many dear friends and we are thankful for you all. She loved spending time with her best friend Beverly Larson (The two Beverly's). They had so much fun laughing together and visiting the Belgrade Senior Center. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Breeton; her mother Muriel Brandstetter; her husband Paul Bryan; her grandsons, Chase Verwolf and Matthew Dryer; her siblings Darlene Harrington, Monty (Bud) Breeton, Daniel Breeton, Sandra Schimetz, Lana Smith, Larry Breeton, and Barbara Burch, They will be so happy to see her. She is survived by her children Cindy (Ken) Klompien, Patty (Brent) Ligtenberg, Monty Kelly, Clark (Kari) Kelly, Shawn (Tara) Kelly, Shane Kelly, Jody (LeRoy) Verwolf, and Dustin (Racheal) Bryan. Her step children Carol Bryan, Mark Bryan (Elaine Hutton), Dawna Brinkle (Rory Erhard), and Rocky Bryan. She has 18 Grandchildren, over 40 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and other family near and far. She will be dearly missed, always loved and never forgotten. Mom - We love you with all our hearts. Memorials may be made to Stillwater Hospice, Zoe, Love Inc., or the charity of your choice. A visitation will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, 113 South Willson Ave, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 3rd. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 9:30 AM on Friday, December 4th, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at the Belgrade Christian Assembly, 103 E Cascade Ave, Belgrade. Beverly Ann Bryan (Breeton) Bryan
