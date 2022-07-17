Randall Arthur Brown, 79, of Manhattan, Montana, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born March 2, 1943, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, the son of Jean Arthur and Jessie Vivian (Morris) Brown. He graduated from Casper High School in Wyoming and received a bachelor's degree in management and organizational development from Spring Arbor College in Jackson, Michigan. He served in the Army for 30 years, including during the Vietnam War, retiring in 1991. Randall was then employed as a barber for 23 years in Belgrade, Montana, retiring in 2016. Mr. Brown was a member and commander of the American Legion Post 87, of Manhattan, Montana for 27 years. Randall married Mary Crain on June 8, 1972 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She survives, along with his children Tina Crossett-Hodge (Chuck) of Gillette, Wyoming; Teresa Beery-Brenner (Kurt) of Hinckley, Ohio; Ricky Beery (Susan) of Kearney, Missouri; Rebekka Brown-Johnston (Mike) of Petaluma, California; Troy Brown (Cayla) of Rossville, Kansas; Randall Brown (Rebecca) of Townsend, Montana; and Vicki Brown-Bair (Dominic) of Belgrade, Montana; ten grandchildren, Kyle, Jayme, Shelbi, Maci, Dominic, Maxwell, Jake, Blake, Laurel and Dalton; five great-grandchildren; two sisters Nathelle and Laurie, and brother Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Becky Grant and Bonnie Brown. Randall enjoyed hunting, fishing, serving his country, and volunteering in his community. He liked to read and loved to travel and was a huge Western and rodeo fan. He was very active and he loved his family more than anything. Randall was cremated. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 87, 218 East Main Street, Manhattan, MT 59741. Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com Brown Randall Arthur Brown
