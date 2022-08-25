Patricia "Pat" Brown Patricia (Pat) Brown, age 79, of Belgrade Montana, died August 10, 2022, in a Billings hospital surrounded by her family. She was born February 2, 1943, in Haddam Kansas, the daughter of James Holland and Dorothy Henry Vernon. Pat and her siblings Elizabeth, Jim and Linden eventually moved with their parents to Laurel Montana where they settled for the next few years. Pat graduated from Laurel High School. After high school she went to Rocky Mountain College to become a nurse. This is where she met Ken. They were married shortly after and had three children, DaNelle, Beth and Jeff. They moved to Fort Peck where they raised their three children. She and Ken eventually separated. She then married David Brown and moved to Billings. They soon adopted, and welcomed their child Annah into the family. Dave and Pat moved from Billings to Helena, and then on to Belgrade where they currently resided. During these years Pat furthered her education and career. She studied to become a Nurse Practitioner. She worked at Helena College of Technology teaching nursing, so that she could guide others in her path. She moved in to hospice work and felt this was one of her most valuable offerings as a nurse. "Everyone deserves to leave this earth with dignity and grace" was her reasoning. Mom, Grandma Pat, Aunt Pat, Gramms, were just some of the titles that Pat went by. She is remembered by everyone that knew her, for her big kind smile, joyful laugh, big hugs, and her big kisses. She didn't just share these with her family and loved ones, but with everyone she knew. If you had never met Grandma Pat before, you were sure to be friends by the time you had walked away. She is also remembered for her big gooey caramel rolls and her rendition of Johnny Appleseed before you ate them. It was such a large joyful sound, that even her dogs were known to join in and sing along. Her greatest joy came though in her children and her grandchildren. Her "precious ones ". Her smile lit up the room when she had one of her babies on her lap. Patricia Brown loved like there was no tomorrow. She is survived by her husband David Brown of Belgrade; her children Danelle Bakke (Shane Borlaug) of Havre, Beth Bondy (John Mikkleson) of Corvallis, Jeff (Shannon) Bondy of Belgrade, Annah Brown (Jesse Gonzales) of Butte; Her grandchildren Kelsey Bakke(Donny George) Michael Bakke, Ryan(Emmerson)Bakke, Devan (Natalie) Bessette, Breanna (Zach) Snider, Noah Bondy, Payton Bondy, Lucas Henderson, Killian and Daemon Gonzalez; Her great grandchildren Jackson, Jordan, Haven, and Henley. She is also survived by her brother Jim Vernon, her sister Linden Vernon, and her bonus sister Bethany Vernon. Nieces and nephews, Jacob David, Jessica David, Robert Canning, Donald Canning, Jesse Vernon and Kezia Engell; her bonus grandkids Hank, Callum, Louise , Isla and Nelle. Pat Was preceded in death by her mother and father James Holland and Dorothy Vernon; her sister Elizabeth Vernon, and her son-in-law Kris Bakke. Pat left this earth surrounded by family. We believe she was also taken home joyfully and greeted with hugs, by family members that have waited so patiently and lovingly for her to join them in the kingdom. Mom, Aunt Pat, gramma, Patricia......you will be dearly missed. Until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 27 at 11 A.M., at Living Waters Methodist Church in Belgrade, MT. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com