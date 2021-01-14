Ruel Elgen Brown, Jr. Ruel Elgen Brown Jr., 86, returned with honor to his Heavenly home on Monday January 11, 2021. Ruel was born to Ruel Elgen Brown and Effie Vilate Averett Brown on the family farm in Lovell, WY. He was the 5th of 6 children. His character was deeply influenced by his mother and father's serviceable example. Ruel married his sweetheart Sherry Ann Ericksen on June 23, 1953 in the Salt Lake City, UT LDS temple. Ruel was an extremely hard, industrious worker and was proud that he was never without a job. His early employment included working as a gas station attendant, and at an oil refinery. He was then hired by Safeway where he literally gave his blood, sweat, and tears for 41 years as he worked his way up from clerk and all the departments, finally earning his place as store manager where he could be seen working any department at any hour of the night and day. Ruel's talents and interests included being an avid fisherman, hunter, wild game processor, mushroom hunter, gardener, canner, cook, ice skater, wood chopper, carpenter, plumber, horseman and storyteller - sometimes very lengthy - and if you were lucky you could hear them multiple times. He also served our country in the Army National Guard for many years. He was known by many names throughout his life. He was "Mr. Brown" to the many generations of Safeway employees. Then after Safeway retirement he was known as "Ruel" to all who camped at Hyalite, where he hosted various campsites and the Youth camp for 27 years. He held the beloved title of "Bishop" in his church where he served faithfully and humbly in many capacities. The most endearing name by which he was called was "Grandpa". Ruel lived a life of genuine, natural service to his family, friends, neighbors, and anyone he crossed paths with. He was very involved in tutoring, nurturing, and sharing his knowledge and skills with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He led by example and left a legacy for all his posterity to emulate. Everyone was considered a friend and he always had time to visit. Ruel was adored by his family. He and Sherry have four girls, Pam Atkinson (Randy), Terri Susan Lent (David), Kathy Jo Norzagaray (Michael), Diane Snapp (Bill), 23 grandchildren and 43 (plus 2 on the way) great grandchildren. He loved well and was well loved. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 16th at 11:00 am at the Bozeman LDS church, 2915 Colter Ave. There will be a viewing at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center Friday, January 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm. There will also be a short viewing before the funeral at the Bozeman church between 10:00-10:45 am. If you would rather view this funeral service from home, the services will be provided over zoom. Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86243448381?pwd=c0syL2R0Y0EvZzNlQlFCNThiTmZEdz09 - Meeting ID: 862 4344 8381 - Passcode: 538968. Graveside dedication will be in the Lovell, WY cemetery on Monday, January 18th. Memorials may be made in Ruel's name to the Gallatin Empire Lions Club, for the Hyalite Youth Camp, P.O. Box 504, Bozeman, MT 59771. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
