George (Melvyn) Brown 08/20/1952-12/17/2022 If you’ve met Mel Brown, chances are you have a story to tell. He's touched thousands of lives throughout the world with his humor, wit, and caring ways. Melvyn’s story began in Cumbria, England with parents George and Jean Brown. He grew up with three brothers: Geoff, Malcolm and Nigel, and all were notorious for being tough and fun-loving. Mel always had a zest for adventure and, at 22, he and colleagues developed a procedure for doing embryo transplants in cattle with Cambridge University, which led him away from England and onto the many adventures ahead. He continued embryo work in Central America, Texas and Colorado. While in Guatemala, he met the love of his life, Sue and together they continued their adventures. The family grew with his amazing son, Nate (Katie) and his little Bee, Sarah (Avery). The family had a farm in Michigan where Mel kept cows, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, and grew organic crops and vegetables. Nate and Sarah were taught to care for animals and the soil from birth. Mel’s passion for sustainable organic farming and ranching was innate as he was a 6th generational farmer. The family moved to Montana in 1995. Mel started Amaltheia Organic Dairy, and the Amaltheia family grew with the many workers and friends who learned the love of farming from Mel. One of his dreams was to return to Central America and he and Sue have spent their winters enjoying the “pura vida” life in Costa Rica since 2016. There was never a dull moment with Melvyn around. May the legend of Melvyn Brown live on forever. Celebration of Life will be in the Spring on the farm. We would love for you to share your Melly stories or pictures, Please email them to suebrownamaltheia@gmail.com. No flowers, but donations can be made in his name to Cahuita Turtle Rescue Costa Rica https://turtlerescuecahuita.org/donate or send a check to Montana Organic Association to 13000 Springhill Rd. Belgrade, MT 59714 Brown George (Melvyn) Brown
