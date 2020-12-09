Cena Dyk Brouwer Cena Dyk Brouwer, age 98, recently went home to be with her Lord and Savior. At the time of her death, she was residing in Marysville, Washington in a memory care facility near two of her daughters. She was born on January 14, 1922 to Peter and Atje Vander Woude Dyk at the family home northwest of Amsterdam, Montana and was the youngest of six children. Her mother died when she was just nine years old. Cena completed her eight years of education at Manhattan Christian School in 1935. During that time, she traveled to school by horse and buggy and then later on horseback. She grew up helping on the family farm and later was employed at the Amsterdam Store. Cena was a lifelong member of Manhattan Christian Reformed Church and was active in the church Dorcas Guild Bible Study, Coffee Break ministry, and the quilting group where she enjoyed making quilts for those in need. Her hobbies included sewing, embroidery, knitting and baking for her family and she was diligent in teaching those skills to her daughters as they grew up. In addition, she enjoyed gardening and then canning the fruits and vegetables from the bountiful harvests each year. However, her greatest joy was the time spent with her five children! Because they all settled in different states, she cherished each visit with them and wrote letters to each of them faithfully every week for around 30 years until she was no longer able to do so. Also, being able to attend Manhattan Christian School events and serving as a substitute grandma on Grandparents Day each year was a blessing to her. On September 23, 1947 she was married to John J. Brouwer and they enjoyed nearly 57 years together until John passed away on May 25, 2004. They were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren: Alma (Jerry) Stebbins of Marysville, WA, Ryan and Sarah, Randy; Jim (Lois) Brouwer of Hudsonville, MI, Annie (Jay Guerrin); Pat (Jim) De Koekkoek of Prescott, AZ, Gail (Ryan) Leidigh, Lynn (Peter Cifichiello) and Alex; Eunice (Tom) Greenland of San Ramon, CA, Jason (Michelle) and Kevin (Hannah); Beverly (John) Hanley of Kent, WA, Christopher and Allison. Her great-grandchildren include William and Graham Stebbins, Mckayla and Hailey Greenland, and Adam and Owen Greenland. She was preceded in death by her husband as well as her parents, stepmother, and all of her brothers, sisters, and in-laws: John and Pearl Dykstra, John and Grace Dyk, Lena and Herman Dykman, Joe and Minnie Dyk, Bud and Louise Dyk, Wilbur and Nellie Visser, and Herman and Edith Van Dyken. A celebration of her life will be announced and take place at a later date. It will be held at the Manhattan Christian Reformed Church, Churchill, Montana, with burial at Churchill Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be given to Churchill Retirement Home or Manhattan Christian School. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
