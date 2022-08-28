Syd Brosten was born November 18, 1928, to Jennie & Morris Brosten, in Chicago, IL. He was welcomed by older brothers, Hy & Al. From an early age he loved cars, sports & photography. At 10 he sold newspapers & at 14 had his first Model A Ford. In High School, he became an avid basketball player. He used to tell his daughter that in his basketball days he was 6' tall. She believed this until college! After High School, Syd attended college in Galesburg, IL & Los Angeles, CA, receiving a degree in Clinical Psychology. He played lots of basketball. During the Korean War, he was drafted into the Army. He graduated from officer's candidate school & went on to the position of Academic Training Officer at Camp San Luis Obispo Leadership School. After the Army he went into construction & later real estate. In 1970, he met the love of his life, Joanne. They later married & in 1977, were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Tamela. The family resided in Incline Village, NV. Syd was active in the community & served on the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Directors, which focused on policy & Strategy for the community. He was the chairman & was often referred to as the "mayor." To this day, many say he was the best mayor Incline Village ever had. Syd was a member of Lions & Rotary, in Incline and in Bozeman. At 90, he became one of the oldest Red Cross volunteers. He was the chairman of Score, a non-profit, serving startup & struggling businesses. In 2006, the Brosten's said goodbye to Tahoe, after three decades, & joined their daughter in Bozeman. Soon he welcomed his son in law Joe, & the light of his life, granddaughter, Kyla. Syd & Kyla shared a magical relationship, playing games, working on puzzles & doing math problems. Together, when she was three, they built a wonderful playhouse, where she has celebrated, with friends, most of her birthdays. Syd loved traveling & exploring the world, visiting 5 continents & over 40 counties, making friends wherever he went. His love of photography produced many photos including a few first-place awards at our local fair. Syd was loved by all who knew him. His life, his home, anywhere, he was filled with love & laughter. He once said that he was here to entertain us and make us laugh. Us was anyone he was with. HIs contagious smile will be missed by many, but his legacy of love, laughter, and family, will go on forever. He is survived by his wife & lifelong best friend Joanne, his daughter Tamela, son in law Joe Irons, granddaughter Kyla and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews & cousins. A Celebration of Syd's Life will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service on Friday, September 9th, at 1PM; livestreamed at https://youtu.be/W_6FGQQyMAg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heifer Foundation or a charity of your choice. A full obituary may be found, and condolences & memories shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Brosten Syd Albert Brosten