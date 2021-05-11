In loving memory of my son Brant V. Gilbert Brant passed away in Bozeman, MT on April 22, 2021 at the age of 49 years old, after fighting a spirited 7-year battle with cancer. Brant was born on May 16, 1971 to Bill Gilbert and Debra Wilhelm Gilbert in Miles City, Montana at the old Holy Rosery Hospital. From the day he was born, he was his mom Debra's, and his grandparents, Chuck and Monna Wilhelm's pride and joy. By the time Brant was 18 years old, he had been to almost all 50 states and Canada with his grandparents, tractor pulling with their Rosebud Express Tractor truck puller. Brant started school in Martinez, California, then in 1979 moved back to Montana, where he attended school in Rosebud, Hysham and then graduating with honors in Glasgow, MT in May of 1989. He was gone from 1990 until May 2007. In June of 1990 Brant married Dorena Blanchard in Glasgow, Montana, and they divorced in 1991, but remained very good friends until her death in May of 2017. Brant met his current wife, Rhonda, through her late brother, Larry, in the early '90s but they never dated each other until May of 2007 long distance. The two were married on July 25, 2007. On September 28, 2008, Brant's beloved son, Harley, was born, and was the love of Brant's life. Brant had 11 siblings from 3 blended families. He was always the brother they could count on. He had a heart of gold and loved all of his sisters and brothers. He loved riding a Harley Davidson, no matter if it was his mom's, dad's or his own. Brant is survived by his beloved mother, Debra Wilhelm Nesbitt, sister Jolynne, her 5 kids and her 4 grand kids; his beloved son Harley; step-dad John Newbitt; aunt Ronda Wilhelm; his cousins Heather, Buck and JR Wilhelm; 11 brothers and sisters, one aunt and uncle and their 2 kid; his wife Rhonda, her daughter Katie and her wife Tayasha and their 3 kids; and many friends and relatives. Brant was proceded in death by his grandparents, Chuck and Monna Wilhelm; uncle, DeWayne Wilhelm; aunt, Anna Wilhelm; second mom, Pat Gilbert; father, Bill Gilbert; sister, Dawn Greer; first wife, Dorena Blanchard; step-dad, Jody Lincoln; brother-in-law, Larry Haney; and mother-in-law, Linda Haney. In leiu of flowers, please give to the Cancer Society in honor of my son, Brant. Brant's funeral is August 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth, Montana. Following graveside services at the family plot, there will be a luncheon at Marcey's Park in Forsyth. All friends and relatives are invited. Written by his beloved mother, who has known him all his life. Brandt Gilbert V. Brandt