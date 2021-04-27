Erica Corlan Bowles Erica Corlan Bowles, 36, died in a single car accident on April 17, 2021. Above all she was a dedicated and loving mother. She is survived by her son, Dexter Williams, 11, of Belgrade, her parents, Steve and Susie Bowles of Livingston, her sisters, Stacy Stenzel of Portland, OR and Kari Bowles of Livingston, her grandmother Elinor Bowles of Bozeman, and an extended network of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as many lifelong friends whose hearts are all broken at her loss. If you knew her, you loved her. Erica was born on June 8, 1984. She grew up and lived her life in and around Belgrade, Montana. Throughout her life, she loved having adventures, particularly when they involved floating rivers with friends and family. She loved animals (particularly those that were misunderstood or needed rescuing), laughing while watching the sitcom Friends, and enjoying pasta dishes. She will be remembered for her feisty enthusiasm, phenomenal work ethic, quick sense of humor, capacity for deep affection, and her aversion to arachnids (a source of amusement to her loved ones, given her fearlessness in other situations). In lieu of flowers and such, please send donations to the Erica Corlan Bowles Memorial Fund at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman. A GoFundMe is pending. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time. Our intention is to facilitate a day of remembrance for her when we can all safely be together. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
