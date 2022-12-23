Joseph Henri Bourque, 89, whose life included careers in technology, as a university faculty member, and as a writer specializing in aviation and the arts, died at his home in New Hampton, NH, on 14 December 2022. His wife, Sara Jayne, was with him. Joe was known for his intellectual vitality and joy. He grew up in Gardner, MA, the son of Dominque and Evelina Bourque, Acadians who had moved from Canada to the US for work. At age 14, Joe earned a scholarship and chose to study at the La Salette Seminary in NH. During the Korean War, he enlisted in the US Navy and served in Asia. He was a radar observer, a member of VW-1, the first airborne early warning squadron, and of VX5, a jet testing squadron. After his service, he became a computer technician with IBM in San Jose, CA. In 1957 he married Lorraine Simpson, with whom he had four children, Martin, Michael, Monique, and Aimee. Encouraged to try college, he enrolled in community college and then, while working nights as a proofreader and raising a young family, earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Oregon, the first in his family to hold a degree. Joe went on to earn a doctorate in literary studies from Washington State University. In 1970 he began a twenty-year career as a faculty member at Montana State University in Bozeman, where he was recognized for outstanding teaching. Research interests included computer applications in education, on which he was a national consultant, world literature, and Acadian studies. In 1980 he married Sara Jayne Steen, also a faculty member, and they were fortunate to travel widely together. Although he enjoyed his faculty role, Joe took the risk of becoming a freelance writer. He wrote a book column for Montana Magazine, discussed computers in popular journals, and profiled writers. Aviation, however, became his specialty. As a pilot, he wrote for magazines such as Air & Space Smithsonian on topics from floating airports and the filming of aviation movies to Canadian air support for Arctic communities. He embraced the adventure of aviation, whether flying through the northern lights or participating in glider aerobatics. When Sara Jayne was offered the presidency of Plymouth State University, Joe said "Have computer, will travel," and moved to NH. He continued to freelance, wrote a novel linked to aviation, Ice on Fire, and energetically entered the community, acting in stage productions and joining the Rotary and the Pemi-Baker Literacy Program. He was honored for public service by Rotary and with the Educational Theatre Collaborative's inaugural Imagine A Way award. Joe is survived by his wife, Sara Jayne; son, Martin (Emily Shellabarger); daughter Aimee; daughter Monique; sister, Eva Duguay; grandchildren, Juliana and Ben; and extended family members. Life celebrations will occur later in NH and MT. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center or to the English Department at Montana State University. Bourque Joseph Henri Bourque