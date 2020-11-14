Frank Bounting Frank Robert Bounting passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He died peacefully at his home with friends by his bedside. He was born on June 4, 1947, in Glendive, Montana; and went to be with his adopted mother Katherine Stockburger and Robert Bounting after six days of birth. Frank grew up in Bozeman, Montana, and after graduating from Bozeman High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. After serving his time he was honorably discharged. Frank worked for Mid-West Welding & Machine for over 25 years. Frank was sought out by many people for his trouble shooting expertise. He was able to solve problems that the factory reps could not. He then made a huge life change and bought a dive shop in Belize, Central America, on an island called Caye Caulker. He became a certified Padi and Naui instructor, teaching thousands of students to scuba dive safely. His scuba qualifications included Padi and Naui instructor, underwater cave diving, diving equipment and boats. Frank also did many surveying dives in the Caye Caulker Giant underwater cave, possibly the largest underwater cave in the world. Frank also did hundreds of dives in The Great Blue Hole and thousands of dives in the second largest Barrier Reef in the world. Frank trained many Belizean people how to scuba free of charge. Frank had a love for traveling. He was generous with local and national charities, sharing his love for animals and kids. Frank was a good friend to many people and was often looked up to as a father, uncle, or brother. Frank was reacquainted with his half siblings later in life, growing a loving relationship with each of them. Frank is survived by his brother, Loren Randall; his three sisters, Jacki Wanke, Wilma Randall, and Roxy Bailey; great nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Frank will be missed by all. Memorials may be made in his name to Heart of the Valley, and Toys for Tots. A graveside service with military honors will be held on November 21, at 1 pm at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Service will be webcast at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BuZOyGuz-Y&feature=youtu.be Frank's favorite cartoon character was Daffy Duck, "So that's all folks!!" Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
