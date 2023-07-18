James "Jim" Henry Bohrman, 81 of Ennis, MT, passed away on Friday July 14th 2023 in his son's home surrounded by family. Jim moved to Montana from California in the late 60s settling in Ennis to be closer to his parents Henry and Dorothy Bohrman, also known as "Hank" and "Toots". Jim was a kind, witty soul that helped run the family fuel distribution business and was loved deeply in his community. Commonly known as a "hot rodder", or "motorhead", his passions for cars infected the valley for many years. Jim was a hardworking man and would have dropped what he was doing to help anyone.
As Cody, Jim's son got older, they both shared many passions. Jim loved spending every moment with his son hunting, fishing, and traveling the US for BMX competitions. For Jim, the BMX excitement grew when he was able to watch his grandchildren race. Jim was the father figure, not just for his own kids, but for many of their close friends. Jim was a loving father and grandfather. He cherished every moment he was able to spend time making memories with his family.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Henry and Dorothy Bohrman. He is survived by his brother, David (Donetta) Bohrman. His daughter Carissa Manifold and her children; Chris and Brett. Rozelyn Bohrman and her children; Hailee, Lexi, Chloe, and Karli. His son H James C. (Samantha) Bohrman and their children; Sadie, Brandt, Evelynn and Addison. His son James C Bohrman.
We ask that if you have an old car, muscle car or motorcycle to please drive, so we can memorialize Jim. Graveside services will be held in Ennis Montana, on July 21st at 10am. If you plan on bringing a hot rod/motorcycle please meet us at K&L mortuary at 9:15am for the funeral procession. Reception to follow immediately after services.
The family request memorial contributions/flowers to be sent to 180 Harvester Lane, Belgrade MT 59714. Bohrman James "Jim" Bohrman
