James Arne Bogen James Arne Bogen was born on December 29, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the second of four sons born to Roy and Mary Ellen Bogen. Tim, Jim, Jon, and Tom grew up enjoying a strong connection to their Norwegian heritage in the Minneapolis area. Jim attended Lincoln High School in Bloomington, Minnesota. Friendships formed during these high school years were precious to him, as was his abiding love of the outdoors and his avid sportsmanship rooted in his early years in Minnesota. Jim moved to Bozeman in 1973. The official mission of this move was to study at Montana State University, but the sportsman in him knew the true reason for this big change. He immediately found friends for life as his roots in Montana took shape. He connected to new places across the state with these friendships as his guide, before graduating with a degree in business finance in 1977. While living in Billings with college friends, the shy Norwegian with big blue eyes first met the young elementary school teacher from Beach, North Dakota who would forever change his life. Jim met Kay Schmit through mutual friends, and they married on October 23, 1982, at Resurrection Parish in Bozeman. They were the love of each others' lives and treasured one another beyond measure. Together, Jim and Kay welcomed three children, Kara, Joe, and Tom. In 1985, Jim and Kay built their home just outside of Bozeman. Inspired by his love for nature and his Minnesota roots, they carved out their own slice of heaven on earth amidst the cottonwood trees. Despite the changing scene in Bozeman over the years, the Bogen family home was a serene place for all. Jim and Kay started Duds n' Suds Laundry and Car Wash in 1985. On the surface, they ran a mom and pop business that cleaned dirt and sold quarters. In reality, the counter at Duds n' Suds was equal part counselor's office, social club, and a haven for tall tales and big laughs. He related to people from all walks of life. Jim and Kay loved the relationships they had with customers and with their employees. They sold Duds n' Suds in the fall of 2020, "landing an airplane in a hurricane", as he put it. Wherever Jim was, there was wisdom. His friendships were diverse and yet each relationship was authentic. He loved nature and adventure. He loved fishing and hunting and being out in the beauty of God's creation. Above all, his wife and children were his first priority, from the beginning to the end. Jim's faith provided the foundation for his entire existence. He saw God's grace in everything and in everyone, he found gratitude in all situations. He was an example to all, wise without fail. In the words of one of his college friends, "Jim was a champion in life and living. A champion in his fight with afflictions. A champion in his graceful and peaceful end." Jim was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and mother, Mary Ellen. He is survived by his wife, Kay, daughter Kara (Cody Nelson), son Joe (Andrew Parker), and son Tom, brother Tim (Kathy), brother Jon (Cheryl), brother Tom, and beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The Bogen family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Bozeman Health Cancer Center, as well as Bozeman Health Cardiology, for all they did for Jim. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 7 pm at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. His funeral will be on Friday, July 15 at 10 am at Resurrection Parish. In memory of Jim take the time to do a charitable act for someone in need, or help someone who needs somebody to lean on. Donations may also be made in Jim's name to Montana State Parks Foundation, 400 W. Broadway Street, Suite 101-424, Missoula, MT 59802, as he loved the Missouri Headwaters State Park. Jim also believed in the healing power of nature, and would love for his loved ones and friends to find a moment in the outdoors to help themselves or others with any grieving, loss, or struggles. Whether it's a summer sunset, a shooting star, or a flock of snow geese taking off, Jim would have loved for you to take comfort in the great outdoors. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.