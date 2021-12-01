Boehmer, Daniel Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel Boehmer Daniel Boehmer, 54, passed away on November 17, 2021, from complications of a stroke. His wife, Petra, was at his side, along with his cousin, Kristen, and a few close friends. His younger years were spent in Heath, Massachusetts, where he attended Rowe school, and later he went to Mohawk High School, living in Shelburne Falls and Charlemont, Massachusetts, where he continued to play baseball and soccer, and to ski at Berkshire East. He moved to Bozeman in the early 90's. Outgoing and friendly by nature, to meet Dan was to become his friend, and he was never short on conversation. His gentle nature, spontaneous smile, and hearty laugh will be missed by many who were fortunate to experience his loyal friendship. Dan's mother recalls a story from when he was about 3 or 4 years old, illustrating his sensitivity and generous spirit that continued throughout his life: A young friend, Nico, often showed up at his home. Dan must have noticed that this boy did not have toys, so he readily shared his with Nico. Soon more toys began appearing in Nico's yard and it was later discovered that Dan had been redistributing things from the homes of other neighborhood kids and leaving them at Nico's. Dan liked sharing, didn't want a lot for himself, and wanted everyone to be happy, even as a small child. Dan had a passion for the outdoors and especially the mountains. He worked for many years at Bridger Bowl, and his enthusiasm for skiing and the ski area was infectious. He always offered a boisterous greeting and smile to skiers at the chairlifts and was especially encouraging to young people learning the sport. In addition to skiing, he enjoyed hiking, rafting, music, dancing, mountain biking and life with his beloved wife and best friend Petra. He loved going to any ski area big or small and the beach with sunblock close by. He loved to spend time with friends and family, have fun, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Dan is survived by his wife, Petra, of Bozeman; his mother Kathleen O'Rourke of Shelburne Falls, MA; his father Dick Boehmer (Mary) of Charlemont, MA; brother Jim Boehmer and nieces, Isabela and Marlee, of Shelburne Falls; cousin, Kristen Lowe of Manhattan, as well as many other cousins, aunts, and uncles, and longtime friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 1:00 p.m., at Jim Bridger Lodge, Bridger Bowl. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help with his medical expenses; after expenses have been covered any remaining funds will provide underprivileged children an opportunity to ski. To do so please visit https://gofund.me/92fb2370 "Love for Boehmer will forever be in our hearts!" There will be a celebration on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Warfield House in Charlemont, MA time tbd. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Boehmer Daniel Boehmer Daniel Skiing Water Skiing Medicine Tourism Petra Dick Boehmer Kristen Lowe Smile Charlemont Recommended for you