Henriette Blanksma Henriette (Ret) Danhof Blanksma, 90, of Manhattan went to be with her Savior in the early hours on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded with love. She was born on April 16, 1932, to Andrew and Gertrude (Kamps) Danhof. Henriette was born into a big family in the middle of the Depression which formed much of her character. She was blessed with being resourceful, frugal, and tenacious. She attended school through the eighth grade before working on the family farm and helping other women care for their children. On February 19, 1953, Henriette married Arnold Blanksma. Henriette could do anything she put her mind to and loved working with her hands. She did upholstery, furniture refinishing, wood working and loved spending time with flowers. She was a hard worker, loyal, feisty at times, loving, and sacrificed so much for her husband and daughters. Henriette was very humble and knew the grace of her Lord. That meant everything to her. She suffered a major stroke in January of 2020 and accepted that she couldn't walk again and the freedom it would take away from her, but she did not complain. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnie; beloved daughter, Greta Mehling; baby grandson, Craig Arnold, her parents; brothers, John, Bern, Clarence, and Wayne Danhof; and sister, Teddy Kingma. Henriette is survived by her daughters, Karen (Doug) Braaksma, Cindy (Lou) Kamps, Donna (Bruce) Larue; son-in-law, Terry Mehling; sister, Evie Potts; brothers, Andy and Jim Danhoff; sister-in-law, Marlene Blanksma; and brother-in-law, Gary Kingma. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Malinda (Josh) Gates, Greg (Erika) Braaksma, Lou (Tammi) Kamps, Beth(Glen) Kamerman, Bonnie Braaksma, Sara (Frank) Fields, Jamie LaRue (Nancy), Tina (Scott) Weiburg, Brenda (Marti) Mehling, and Kerry Mehling (Josh); and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gina, Livery, Maran, Clark, Hannah, Holter, Tesse, Lourie, Mena, Dougie, Charlie, Grant, Jamie, Sean, Maggie, Bridget, Anika, Evan, Alison, Ty, Mike, Tyler, Jackson, Sage, Riddick, and Spencer. She will also be missed by numerous beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and special friend, Mary Ann Van Dyken. The family would like to thank the Churchill Retirement Home for their loving, tender, and exceptional care of our Beloved Momma in the last 2 1/2 years - and thank you to all of the residents there who loved and helped her. You have all blessed us. Another special thank you to the hospice care during the last months of her life. A Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.