Thomas Keith Blake May 24,1954 – December 14, 2022. Tom Blake left us unexpectedly at his new home in Bangor, CA on December 14, 2022. Tom was born in Sacramento, CA and spent his childhood in Oroville, CA. He graduated from Oroville High, celebrating their 50th year reunion this summer and reuniting with many old friends. Tom went to UC Davis where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1976, followed by a master’s degree at South Dakota State, and a Ph.D. at Washington State University. After a post-doc at the University of Wisconsin, Tom took a professor position in Plant Breeding and Genetics at Montana State University. Tom’s tenure at MSU was a productive one publishing over 100 papers on barley research, releasing several new barley varieties, and graduating dozens of masters and Ph.D. students. An avid traveler, Tom visited and worked with colleagues worldwide, including a two-year appointment at ICARDA in Aleppo Syria where he worked closely with farmers in the region including Afghanistan where he traveled frequently. Tom loved to cook and would visit grocery stores wherever he traveled to discover new, often strange ingredients. Tom retired “Professor Emeritus” in 2014 and built a small business to manufacture malting equipment for craft brewers. In 2022, Tom and his wife Victoria purchased a small vineyard and winery in Northern CA where he was thrilled to be back on a tractor again. Tom was a loving father to Robert “Robin” Blake (1986-2009), brother to Donald Blake (1948-1922), and a devoted son to his late parents Jolene Wardlow and Donald J. Blake. Tom is survived by his nieces Sara McDowell and Megan Snow, his wife Victoria Carollo Blake, and countless numbers of friends, students, mentees, and colleagues whose life he touched during his illustrious life and career. Blake Thomas Keith Blake
