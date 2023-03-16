William D. "Bill" Purcell William D. "Bill" Purcell, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Bill was born on April 17, 1934 in Sacramento, CA, to Darrell and Clarice Purcell. After graduating high school, he became a proud Marine who fought during the Korean war. Following his four years of service in the Marines, he received his Bachelor's degree in History from Sacramento State. Bill started working as a Sheriff's deputy in Sacramento County and was later promoted to Sergeant. During this time, he earned his Master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Chapman University. He transferred to the District Attorney's Office as a criminal investigator where he served until he retired. Bill married his beloved wife, Grace, on November 20, 1976, and celebrated 47 wonderful years of marriage together. They built a home in Foresthill, CA before retiring and moving to Bozeman, MT, where they have resided for the past 32 years. He became a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 40 in Sacramento, and remained a faithful member for the last 63 years. In his free time, Bill loved to read and accumulated an impressive private library. Bill had a beautiful singing voice, and enjoyed performing with the Bozeman Chord Rustlers Barbershop Chorus for over 25 years. Throughout the years, he also sang in several barbershop quartets and church choirs. He will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor and life mottos, Semper Fi and Carpe Diem. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Suzanne Brown; and son, Duncan Purcell. He is survived by his wife, Grace Purcell; the mother of his three sons, Marilyn; sons, Douglas Purcell and Donald Purcell; daughter, Brooke Woody; daughter-in law, Janet Purcell; sister-in-law, Lydia Conley (Ron); brothers-in-law, James Conley (Nan) and Carl Conley (Brenda); several nephews; grandchildren, Alexa (Samuel) Heckman, Aiko Purcell, Raymond Purcell, and Meryem Purcell; and one great-grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 24 at 2:00 P.M., at Christ the King Lutheran Church, in Bozeman, where Bill was a long-time member. Memorials can be made in Bill's honor to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 4383 Durston Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dokkennelson.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.