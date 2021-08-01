Biery, Ronald Eugene Aug 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald Eugene Biery Some people just garner a reaction and Ron Biery was one of them. Ron was born January 3, 1949, in Rosebud County, MT and he was raised by his mother Gladys and stepfather Hugh, however he was also raised by his brothers and sisters. He grew up in Rosebud and spent a lot of time on the farm with his brothers. He left Rosebud for the Marines after he graduated high school in 1968, and then came home from Vietnam decorated, including a Purple Heart, and honorably discharged. He became an apprentice butcher in Hardin, MT in 1970 and wed Vicki Yerger in August 1970. Ron and Vicki had three kids, Shawn (named in honor of Hugh), and twins, Ronda and Renae. They owned Camp Custer Service before purchasing Hardin Meat Market in 1976 and eventually owning a grocery store, Shawnalan's. They moved to Bozeman in 1985 and after exploring several opportunities, Ron entered into auto sales and later expanding to include transport. He spent the last 35 years in business in the Gallatin Valley, watching his kids build their families, even after he and Vicki parted. He went from being the baddest man in Montana to become "Papa Cupkake" to the last generation who were lucky enough to know him. If he was on your side, there was no greater friend. When you heard the stories, you were sure they could not be true, but everything you heard was "mostly" true. He was preceded in passing by his parents and all of his siblings, save Julia Ann (Judy) Juell. He is also survived by the mother of his children Vicki Little, his children, Renae (Kevin) Mattimoe, Ronda Thompson, and Shawn (Debbie) Biery, and his current companion Ann Lower. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and one great grandson, too many nieces and nephews to count, as well as hundreds of honorary children and grandchildren who will all be better off from him being in their world. Graveside services took place in Forsyth, MT. A Celebration of Life will take place August 8, 2021, from 3 to 9PM at the Eagles Lodge, 316 E. Main St., Bozeman. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ron Biery Hugh Commerce Work Transports Gladys Mt Grandchild Rosebud County Vicki Yerger Recommended for you