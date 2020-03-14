Robert Dale Berendes Robert Dale Berendes sought eternal peace in the arms of his Heavenly Father on March 9, 2020, following a short illness. He is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Kathryn, and his four children, Brad Warren of Hamilton, MT, Hilary of Missoula, MT, Charity of Great Falls, MT and Erin of Snohomish, WA, as well as six grandchildren, Tyler, Katie, Andrew, Lindsey, Nathan and Jesse. Bob was born August 20, 1934, the youngest of seven children to Harry and Maude Berendes in Colome, SD. During the Korean War he served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1961. He was married to Delores, the mother of all four children for 17 years. As an adult he lived and worked in Stockton, California; Spring Hill, Montana; Seattle, Washington and Panama City Beach, Florida. He and Kathryn retired to Calhoun County, FL and to Ochlockonee Bay, FL in 2018. He was a member of the First Methodist Church in Marianna, FL. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Clifford, Kenneth, Glenn, Harold, Darrel and Darlene. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. 301 E. Tharpe St. Tallahassee, Florida 32303, 850-386-2778, alzheimersproject.org