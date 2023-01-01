Our beloved mother, Barbara Diane Benfield, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ. She was 76. Diane was born on April 26, 1946, to George Benfield and Betty Crawford in Newton, North Carolina. Raised in North Carolina and Ohio with her sister, the late Vicki Adams, she graduated from Buchtel High School in 1964 and earned her B.S. in Education at the University of Akron in 1968. After teaching elementary school in California, she married Stephen Black in 1969 and moved to Denver, CO while he completed his education in oral surgery. Their two daughters were born in Denver and twin boys were born after the family moved to Bozeman, MT. While in Bozeman, Diane was a homemaker, a student in the music program at Montana State University, a volunteer at the Museum of the Rockies, and she began her education in massage therapy. After a divorce in 1984, Diane found her passion and started a very successful medical massage therapy practice. Highly regarded by clients and referring physicians for her ability to heal people’s pain, Diane practiced in Santa Fe, NM, Salem, OR, St. Augustine, FL, Alexandria, VA and Coeur D’Alene, ID. She was recognized by the American Massage Therapy Association for 25 years as a practitioner. Music and education were still part of her life. She volunteered at museum and music venues, was a substitute teacher, and obtained certification to teach English as a foreign language. She loved animals, especially cats, enjoyed nature, and indulged in her one vice, romance novels. Diane was kind and had an extremely generous heart. Never appreciating her own worth, she always put the needs of others first. Her children were paramount throughout her life. She was always available to provide emotional and financial support or to spend time with her family. Diane was diagnosed with dementia in 2017. Despite the ensuing cognitive and communication difficulties, her compassionate and nurturing spirit never faltered. She handled her condition with grace and humor, showing more concern for her family and caretakers than for herself. Our family is deeply grateful to the community at Vi at Grayhawk and Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care and support for Diane and our family. Diane is survived by her four children, Heather Black of Cummings, GA, Kirsten Ward (Vaughn) of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin Black (Amanda) of Bozeman, MT, and Peter Black of Cummings, GA; her six grandchildren, Tailyn and Braxton Black, and Ave, William, Jacob and Chaeli Ward; and her brother-in-law Ken Adams. Rather than flowers, the family requests spending time with your loved ones in her memory or donations to Alzheimer’s Disease Research BrightFocus Foundation (donate.brightfocus.org). If you would like to share a story about our mother, please send it to everloved.com/life-of/Barbara-benfield/. Barbara Benfield Diane Benfield