John Belschwender John Belschwender, 84, of Bozeman passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born in Albany, NY to John and Ruth Belschwender on November 16, 1937. John enjoyed his education and attended Albany High School, Muhlenberg College, Cornell University and finally MIT. He was briefly in the Army until he lost an eye in an accident while playing basketball. John was never one to stop working and searching for the best opportunities; he had professional experience at Welch's, Monsanto, Wyman Gordon, and owned an Olsten Temporary Services for many years in Worcester MA with his loving wife, Wilma. John lived in many places as his opportunities expanded, including Albany, NY; Allenton, PA; Westfield, NY; Wilburham, MA; Princeton, MA; Nokomis, FL; and Bozeman, MT. John was a true connoisseur of Jazz. He was exposed to jazz during his time in college and would carry a strong passion for this music the rest of his life. During his years in Princeton, MA he supported and helped manage the all jazz radio station WICN. He was devoted to helping others including running and coordinating a mobile Saturday Soup Kitchen that fed dozens. He always made helping others a priority and shared this passion with his family. John is survived by his wife, Wilma; his sons, John (Kelly)and Peter (Julie); daughter Amy (Eric) Graves and 5 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth; and his brother Richard. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of John's passions, the Mobile Soup Kitchen, which he coordinated for years. Donations can be made at Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 Graf St, Bozeman, MT 59715. Please reference: Belschwender - Mobile Soup Kitchen Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
