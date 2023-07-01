Always full of surprises, Bo Beck passed away suddenly in his sleep on June 22nd, 2023. Bo's good humor and generous spirit touched everyone he met. Always ready for an adventure, Bo never let life's challenges hold him back. Bo embodied his own standard by being "the Model of Awesome". Bo was born in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on September 4th, 1971. Raised in Colorado, Bo developed a passion for football, which later became his life's calling. It would have been hard to have a conversation with Bo and not talk about football. Bo coached football since 1994 at the NCAA Division I (BCS and FCS), Division II and high school levels. He was an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Assistant Coach of the Year Finalist at the FCS level in 2015. In his career, he has coached teams that have made four NCAA playoff appearances, won three Big Sky Conference Championships and played in two bowl games. He has coached six All-Americans, 16 all-conference performers, two national defensive players of the year, and two players who went on to the NFL. Bo began his collegiate coaching career at Drake from 2002-04, moving to Iowa State from 2004-06. From 2007-2016 he coached for Montana State University. He last coached at Colorado State University-Pueblo. Bo was also extremely active in the Bozeman community, and previously served on the board of directors of the Boys' and Girls' Club of Southwest Montana. He was named the 2014 Boys and Girls Club Volunteer of the Year. Bozeman was home to Bo; he had become a regular fixture in the community, known by many. Bo's family is beyond moved by the phone calls, emails and messages they have received from all over expressing grief and support for this tremendous loss. The family had set up a go fund me page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-bo-beck) to help with Bo's end of life care costs and are blown away by the support they have received. All contributions exceeding Bo's final expenses will be donated to a non-profit under his name. Ever the life of the party, Bo was always very clear that only a party should be held in his death. To honor Bo's wishes, the family invites all of his friends, that truly were like family to him, to send Bo off in style at The Cannery Lounge, 43 West Main St., Bozeman, from 12-5pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Simply bring yourself and your favorite memory of Bo to share. If you are unable to attend but still want to share, please contact his brother Chris Beck at mail@chrisbeck.ca. Bo would never want anyone left out. Bo is survived by his mother Joan Beck, and brothers Chris and Stephen Beck. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Beck Jonathon "Bo" Beck
