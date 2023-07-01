Following a lengthy battle with ALS and Frontotemporal dementia, Gene passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023. His indomitable spirit allowed him to persist in the face of many struggles with courage, strength and resilience. A gentle and kind man with a unique giggle and laugh and favorite greeting of "Top of the morning" to anyone whether it was morning, noon or night. He had an abundance of patience and love and will be forever missed by his cherished wife of 37 years, Barbara, who was his pillar of strength throughout his challenging health decline. He leaves behind his mother, Edna Beck, his siblings, Donny (Merri), Roger, Edna Clausen, Robert, brother-in-law, Rick Chodacznik (Eva), and seven nieces and nephews.
He was born in Choteau, Montana, the oldest of five children to Arnold and Edna Beck. In 1970, he graduated from high school in Fairfield, MT where he was a scholar and an athlete. His many extracurricular activities included national honor society, MU ALPHA THETA (an honorary math club), choir, football, Letterman's club, Boy's State, playing trumpet in the band, and presenting the Salutatory address at graduation. His most favorite sport was wrestling in which he held the record for most pins, fastest pin and most matches without being pinned in his senior year. He continued his education at Montana State University receiving a B.S. in Zoology in 1974, hoping to become a large animal veterinarian. However, he later developed an allergy to these animals and left for Sacramento, CA to enter the Nuclear Medicine program offered by the Sutter Community Hospitals.
Gene's 41-year career with Sutter Health began first as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist and ended as both the Director of the Sutter Medical Physics Center, providing oversight over 150 clients, and as a Radiation Safety Officer overseeing the Radiation Safety programs of two 250 bed hospitals including Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Cardiology, Interventional Fluoroscopy and Oncology (Gamma Knife). In 1977, he received his certificate from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) and an MQSA Mammography QA certificate from the State of California in 1990. He graduated from San Jose State University in 1991 with a M.S. in Radiological Health Physics. He became a member of the American Board of Scientists in Nuclear Medicine in 1993 and received a dual certificate from the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiological Physics and Nuclear Medicine Physics in 1995. He was selected by the American College of Radiology (ACR) to review PET and Nuclear Medicine QC images from departments across the country awaiting ACR accreditation approval. He maintained full memberships with the ACR, American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), and the Northern California Chapter until his illness was diagnosed.
Outside of his profession, Gene had many diverse interests. On weekends, he was either training for or entered in bikeathons, marathons, half marathons, relays, and 10Ks in and around the Sacramento and San Francisco Bay areas in support of fundraising events. His favorite was the annual Apple Hill Harvest Run, which he encouraged his wife to run so afterwards they could spend the day visiting the many apple orchards. In the winter months, they were in Tahoe either snow skiing, snow shoeing or cross-country skiing. After relocating to the Bay area, he took weekend classes from the Culinary Academy in San Francisco to sharpen his knife skills and expand his cooking interests. He became certified in scuba diving just so he could celebrate the end of 1999 (Y2K) New Year's Eve celebration underwater in Bonaire with friends. He learned to sail, and they eventually bought a sailboat with hopes of sailing to Hawaii. They enjoyed the Performing and Cultural Arts and attended many of the San Francisco American Conservatory Theater or "Shakespeare in the Park" plays. A special treat was going to the San Francisco Symphony to watch his favorite conductor, Michael Tilton Thomas or listen to Chris Botti play his trumpet.
Gene was an enthusiastic collector, hobbyist, and traveler. He collected special edition State National Parks and Monument quarters, music CDs of multiple composers and symphonies, strayed golf balls, and vintage toy farm equipment tractors and combine harvesters, which he displayed both in his work and home offices. A voracious reader of fantasy novels, Gene was never without a book in his hand. Completing the daily USA today crossword puzzles or participating in the annual Old Maltese Map Rallies or "Almaniac" Trivia Competitions were his evening pleasures. He had a passion for roses and was a past member of the Rose Society raising over 250 miniature roses, and 30 floribunda and hybrid Tea roses. He learned to brew beer with his buddies after finding the perfect Kolsch beer recipe after visiting Cologne, Germany. His favorite trips were to Australia and New Zealand, China, and Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands, which was sponsored by the Montana State Alumni Association.
His giving spirit and donation wish list will be honored by his wife to the following: Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, ALS Association, Alzheimer's Association, MSU Alumni Foundation, AAPM (Research and Education Fund), ACR (Molecular Imaging Fund), SNMMI Technologist Scholarship fund, Sutter Care at Home, and in memory of his high school math and science teacher, Gertrude Weishaar Scholarship fund. Friends wishing to honor Gene's memory may contribute to any of the above-mentioned organizations.
Memorial Services will be held in Fairfield, Montana at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in the fall and the Celebration of Life Memorial in Sacramento, at a date TBD.
