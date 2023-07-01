Eugene ArnoldBeck
Nov. 7, 1951-May 30, 2023

Following a lengthy battle with ALS and Frontotemporal dementia, Gene passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023. His indomitable spirit allowed him to persist in the face of many struggles with courage, strength and resilience. A gentle and kind man with a unique giggle and laugh and favorite greeting of "Top of the morning" to anyone whether it was morning, noon or night. He had an abundance of patience and love and will be forever missed by his cherished wife of 37 years, Barbara, who was his pillar of strength throughout his challenging health decline. He leaves behind his mother, Edna Beck, his siblings, Donny (Merri), Roger, Edna Clausen, Robert, brother-in-law, Rick Chodacznik (Eva), and seven nieces and nephews.

He was born in Choteau, Montana, the oldest of five children to Arnold and Edna Beck. In 1970, he graduated from high school in Fairfield, MT where he was a scholar and an athlete. His many extracurricular activities included national honor society, MU ALPHA THETA (an honorary math club), choir, football, Letterman's club, Boy's State, playing trumpet in the band, and presenting the Salutatory address at graduation. His most favorite sport was wrestling in which he held the record for most pins, fastest pin and most matches without being pinned in his senior year. He continued his education at Montana State University receiving a B.S. in Zoology in 1974, hoping to become a large animal veterinarian. However, he later developed an allergy to these animals and left for Sacramento, CA to enter the Nuclear Medicine program offered by the Sutter Community Hospitals.


