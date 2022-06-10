Karie Wagner Baumann, you are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. You leave behind a community of friends and family grateful that each were touched by your passion for the natural world and nurturing ways. Karie passed peacefully on May 22, 2022 surrounded by family. Her battle with cancer was long and hard-fought. She was born on November 9, 1955 to James William Wagner and Margaret Holmquist Wagner in the farming community of Plentywood, Montana. Karie was raised with her three siblings to work hard, appreciate the seasons and land, care for family and community, as well as to hold a deep faith in God. Typical to a farming lifestyle, Karie spent a lot of time outdoors and tending the gardens. She is remembered as loving to cook and being creative in the kitchen. Her family trips often took them to Canada for camping and fishing. This early awareness of smells, tastes, colors and overall healthy lifestyle led her to create a skincare line, later in life, called Jakare with her business partner, Joan Beseman. For over two decades, she distributed a vast line of natural skin products across the US with ingredients from all over the world. Karie’s greatest pride and sense of joy was her daughter Brianna and her two granddaughters, Ava and Ahna. Living just a mile away, Karie was able to participate in their every day routines and infuse a little hard-won wisdom in their lives. Karie and Brianna worked side by side in the early days of Brianna’s MoJava coffee hut, formulating recipes for muffins, burritos and more. They are, forever, two connected souls whose bond can never be broken by loss. In 1999, Karie met Rich Baumann at his retail shop, Rijline Metal Art, and the two were instantly in love. Their combined creativity and curiosity astounded those who knew this loving couple. Their passion for new tastes and sights led them to years of adventures, floating the Grand Canyon, tasting the spices of Oaxaca, sea kayaking the remote islands in the Sea of Cortez and exploring the culture of Croatia -- to name but a few. Karie loved to collect art and handmade pieces from wherever she visited. Her wooden spoon collection is testament to her love of cooking, handmade crafts, and the natural world. Karie and Rich shared their “happy place” at their home and pavilion in Four Corners. For years they hosted countless parties for July 4th, weddings, and the grandest chili roasting party each fall with fresh hatch chilis spinning to perfection in the enormous roasting cage. So many memories were made around the grand firepit while the Gallatin River flowed idly by. These gatherings gave Karie so much joy. Karie is survived by William & Margaret Wagner (father, mother), Rich Baumann (husband), Brianna Mittleider (daughter), Ava & Ahna Downer (grandchildren), Linda & Richard Shockey (sister & brother-in-law), Terry Wagner (brother), Michael & Marni Wagner (brother & sister-in-law), Nathan Shockey, Josh Shockey, Eric Shockey, Evan Wagner, Tessa (Wagner) Vannest, Cheyenne (Wagner) Hennigh, Marissa Kintzing (nieces and nephews), as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2022. Baumann Karie Wagner Baumann